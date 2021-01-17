Jan. 11

21 traffic stops

11 special patrols

2 suspicious activity

2 VIN inspections

1 disabled vehicle

1 vehicle lockout

1 juvenile investigation

1 assist other agency

1 harassment/intimidation report

1 welfare check

1 parking violation

09:13 Vehicle crash, 200 block of West Frontage Road

13:11 Assault, 500 block of West Connexion Way

15:16 Theft, 200 block of East Jefferson Street

16:36 Drug complaint, East US 30 and North Main Street

17:35 Criminal mischief, 300 block of West Plaza Drive

23:02 Intoxicated person, 300 block of East River Bluff Drive

Jan. 12

21 traffic stops

9 special patrols

2 disabled vehicles

2 vehicle lockouts

2 parking violations

1 welfare check

19:12 Vehicle crash, West US 30 and West Lincolnway Road

19:38 Firearms shots, 300 block of South Whitley Street

20:12, Suicide attempt, 300 block of North Westchester Drive

Jan. 13

25 traffic stops

5 special patrols

5 disabled vehicles

2 assist other agency

1 alarm

1 vehicle lockout

1 suspicious activity

1 welfare check

16:40 911 hang up, 300 block of East Market Street

17:08 Vehicle crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

20:57 Driving complaint, West US 30 and West Lincolnway Road

22:07 Domestic disturbance, 200 block of East Collinwood Avenue

22:49 Suicide attempt, 300 block of North Main Street

Jan. 14

21 traffic stops

1 assist other agency

6 special patrols

1 welfare check

4 disabled vehicles

1 vehicle lockout

2 VIN inspections

1 suspicious activity

02:40 Citizen assist, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive

03:19 Drug complaint, West Depoy Drive and North Lincolnway Road

10:26 Ordinance violation, 200 block of East Jefferson Street

11:03 Suicide attempt, 700 block of North Burke Street

14:10 Parole order violation, 300 block of West Plaza Drive

18:34 Suicide attempt, 400 block of East Columbia Drive

20:41 Drug complaint, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

22:31 Intoxicated driver, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.