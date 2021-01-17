Jan. 11
21 traffic stops
11 special patrols
2 suspicious activity
2 VIN inspections
1 disabled vehicle
1 vehicle lockout
1 juvenile investigation
1 assist other agency
1 harassment/intimidation report
1 welfare check
1 parking violation
09:13 Vehicle crash, 200 block of West Frontage Road
13:11 Assault, 500 block of West Connexion Way
15:16 Theft, 200 block of East Jefferson Street
16:36 Drug complaint, East US 30 and North Main Street
17:35 Criminal mischief, 300 block of West Plaza Drive
23:02 Intoxicated person, 300 block of East River Bluff Drive
Jan. 12
21 traffic stops
9 special patrols
2 disabled vehicles
2 vehicle lockouts
2 parking violations
1 welfare check
19:12 Vehicle crash, West US 30 and West Lincolnway Road
19:38 Firearms shots, 300 block of South Whitley Street
20:12, Suicide attempt, 300 block of North Westchester Drive
Jan. 13
25 traffic stops
5 special patrols
5 disabled vehicles
2 assist other agency
1 alarm
1 vehicle lockout
1 suspicious activity
1 welfare check
16:40 911 hang up, 300 block of East Market Street
17:08 Vehicle crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
20:57 Driving complaint, West US 30 and West Lincolnway Road
22:07 Domestic disturbance, 200 block of East Collinwood Avenue
22:49 Suicide attempt, 300 block of North Main Street
Jan. 14
21 traffic stops
1 assist other agency
6 special patrols
1 welfare check
4 disabled vehicles
1 vehicle lockout
2 VIN inspections
1 suspicious activity
02:40 Citizen assist, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive
03:19 Drug complaint, West Depoy Drive and North Lincolnway Road
10:26 Ordinance violation, 200 block of East Jefferson Street
11:03 Suicide attempt, 700 block of North Burke Street
14:10 Parole order violation, 300 block of West Plaza Drive
18:34 Suicide attempt, 400 block of East Columbia Drive
20:41 Drug complaint, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
22:31 Intoxicated driver, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.