April 26

11 special patrols

8 traffic stops

3 animal investigations

1 juvenile investigation

1 noise complaint

1 recovered property report

00:08 Suspicious vehicle, 1200 block of West Depoy Drive

13:10 Suspicious, 100 block of West Van Buren Street

14:27 Incorrigible juvenile, 200 block of South Walnut Street

17:16 Property damage crash, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

17:51 Suspicious, 100 block of West Van Buren Street

22:55 Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of South Towerview Drive

23:29 Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of South Towerview Drive

April 27

10 special patrols

7 traffic stops

1 driving complaint

1 funeral

1 recovered property report

1 welfare check

1 assist other agency

00:01 Suspicious vehicle, 900 block of East Van Buren Street

03:11 Traffic hazard, US 30 at Wolf Road

03:33 Suspicious, 300 block of South James Street

10:51 Property damage crash, 500 block of North Main Street

15:47 Criminal mischief, 400 block of East Chicago Street

17:11 Theft/shoplifting, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

21:28 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 400 block of North Main Street

23:57 Suspicious vehicle, 700 block of East Jefferson Street

April 28

9 special patrols

5 traffic stops

2 assist other agencies

2 citizen assists

1 ordinance violation

1 animal investigation

1 juvenile investigation

12:15 Drug complaint, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

16:48 Shots fired, 800 block of South Archer Court

18:23 911 hang up, 1700 block of West Westgate Avenue

21:38 Suicide/attempt, 600 block of West Squawbuck Road

22:30 Suspicious, 500 block of South Line Street

April 29

10 special patrols

3 traffic stops

3 animal investigations

2 abandoned vehicles

1 recovered property report

1 noise complaint

08:47 Criminal mischief, 300 block of North Elm Street

16:24 Burglary, 600 block of South Redstone Court

18:27 Burglary, 500 block of East Jefferson Street

19:39 Domestic disturbance, 700 block of North Browning Street

23:20 Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of South Towerview Drive

April 30

9 special patrols

5 traffic stops

2 disabled vehicles

1 noise complaint

1 vehicle lockout

03:05 Suicide/attempt, 1200 block of East SR 205

03:58 Criminal mischief, 300 block of North Oak Street

08:24 Assault, 300 block of East Swihart Street

12:21 911 hang up, 1200 block of West Business 30

22:07 Suspicious person, 100 block of East Chicago Street

22:24 Suspicious person, 100 block of North Walnut Street

