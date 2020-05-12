April 26
11 special patrols
8 traffic stops
3 animal investigations
1 juvenile investigation
1 noise complaint
1 recovered property report
00:08 Suspicious vehicle, 1200 block of West Depoy Drive
13:10 Suspicious, 100 block of West Van Buren Street
14:27 Incorrigible juvenile, 200 block of South Walnut Street
17:16 Property damage crash, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
17:51 Suspicious, 100 block of West Van Buren Street
22:55 Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of South Towerview Drive
23:29 Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of South Towerview Drive
April 27
10 special patrols
7 traffic stops
1 driving complaint
1 funeral
1 recovered property report
1 welfare check
1 assist other agency
00:01 Suspicious vehicle, 900 block of East Van Buren Street
03:11 Traffic hazard, US 30 at Wolf Road
03:33 Suspicious, 300 block of South James Street
10:51 Property damage crash, 500 block of North Main Street
15:47 Criminal mischief, 400 block of East Chicago Street
17:11 Theft/shoplifting, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
21:28 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 400 block of North Main Street
23:57 Suspicious vehicle, 700 block of East Jefferson Street
April 28
9 special patrols
5 traffic stops
2 assist other agencies
2 citizen assists
1 ordinance violation
1 animal investigation
1 juvenile investigation
12:15 Drug complaint, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
16:48 Shots fired, 800 block of South Archer Court
18:23 911 hang up, 1700 block of West Westgate Avenue
21:38 Suicide/attempt, 600 block of West Squawbuck Road
22:30 Suspicious, 500 block of South Line Street
April 29
10 special patrols
3 traffic stops
3 animal investigations
2 abandoned vehicles
1 recovered property report
1 noise complaint
08:47 Criminal mischief, 300 block of North Elm Street
16:24 Burglary, 600 block of South Redstone Court
18:27 Burglary, 500 block of East Jefferson Street
19:39 Domestic disturbance, 700 block of North Browning Street
23:20 Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of South Towerview Drive
April 30
9 special patrols
5 traffic stops
2 disabled vehicles
1 noise complaint
1 vehicle lockout
03:05 Suicide/attempt, 1200 block of East SR 205
03:58 Criminal mischief, 300 block of North Oak Street
08:24 Assault, 300 block of East Swihart Street
12:21 911 hang up, 1200 block of West Business 30
22:07 Suspicious person, 100 block of East Chicago Street
22:24 Suspicious person, 100 block of North Walnut Street
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.