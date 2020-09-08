Aug. 21
32 traffic stops
3 suspicious vehicles
3 special patrols
2 vehicle lockouts
2 disabled vehicles
1 assist other agency
1 VIN inspection
1 golf cart inspection
1 juvenile investigation
11:31 Indecent exposure, 100 block of North Raleigh Court
16:03 Traffic hazard, Radio Road at River Street
16:08 Verbal disturbance, 400 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
17:40 Property damage crash, 400 block of North Main Street
18:51 Suicide/attempt, US 30 at SR 205
19:09 Property damage crash, 700 block of West Connexion Way
Aug 22
35 traffic stops
4 assist other agencies
3 special patrols
2 suspicious vehicles
2 warrant services
1 VIN inspection
1 vehicle lockout
1 welfare check
1 disabled vehicle
18:22 Property damage crash, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
22:45 Domestic disturbance, 200 block of North Walnut Street
Aug. 23
28 traffic stops
8 special patrols
3 assist other agencies
2 suspicious persons
2 vehicle lockouts
1 disabled vehicle
1 driving complaint
1 citizen assist
07:40 Unsecure premises, 1100 block of East SR 205
09:17 Missing person, 100 block of South Main Street
14:15 Intoxicated person, 300 block of South Main Street
18:14 Domestic disturbance, 600 block of West Van Buren Street
20:25 Property damage crash, Main Street at Walker Way
Aug. 24
8 traffic stops
5 special patrols
2 driving complaints
1 noise complaint
1 ordinance violation
1 transport
1 parking violation
1 recovered property
1 alarm
1 assist other agency
1 disabled vehicle
11:15 Abandoned vehicle, 300 block of East River Bluff Drive
12:10 Theft from a vehicle, 1000 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
16:10 Assist EMS, 1300 block of West Westgate Avenue
21:23 Burglary, Walnut and Van Buren streets
Aug. 25
10 traffic stops
5 assist other agencies
3 special patrols
3 alarms
2 suspicious activity calls
2 disabled vehicles
1 vehicle lockout
1 juvenile investigation
04:03 911 hang up, 800 block of East Summit Drive
08:52 Assist Fire Department, 400 block of South Main Street
16:28 Property damage crash, US 30 at Line Street
16:42 Fraud, 200 block of East Market Street
20:28 Assist EMS, 300 block of North Walnut Street
Aug. 26
15 traffic stops
3 special patrols
3 VIN inspections
3 disabled vehicles
2 recovered property
2 driving complaints
1 assist other agency
1 juvenile investigation
1 citizen assist
1 noise complaint
22:08 Domestic disturbance, 500 block of West Connexion Way
23:21 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 400 block of South Towerview Drive
Aug. 27
22 traffic stops
4 suspicious activity calls
4 special patrols
3 assist other agencies
1 disabled vehicle
1 VIN inspection
1 golf cart inspection
1 juvenile investigation
1 animal investigation
1 driving complaint
13:24 Traffic hazard, US 30 at SR 205
Aug. 28
12 traffic stops
9 special patrols
3 alarms
3 vehicle lockouts
3 citizen assists
2 ordinance violations
1 driving complaint
1 harassment/intimidation
1 VIN inspection
1 noise complaint
05:03 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of East Collins Street
17:41 Property damage crash, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive
Aug. 29
9 traffic stops
2 citizen assists
1 harassment/intimidation
1 suspicious person
07:39 Drug complaint, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
09:53 Property damage crash, US 30 at Main Street
11:41 Assist Fire Department, 500 block of West Business 30
12:36 Property damage crash, 100 block of West Market Street
13:51 Domestic disturbance, 600 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
14:18 Personal injury crash, 300 block of North Chauncey Street
17:34 Theft from a vehicle, 100 block of West Market Street
19:40 Assist EMS, 200 block of West Frontage Road
Aug. 30
28 special patrols
17 traffic stops
3 suspicious vehicle/persons
3 disabled vehicles
2 vehicle lockouts
1 recovered property
1 lost property
04:30 Assist fire department, 900 block of East Van Buren Street
12:51 Theft, 200 block of West Van Buren Street
14:01 Traffic hazard, Van Buren Street at Old Trail Road
15:30 911 hang up, 800 block of East Denzil Drive
17:46 Theft, 600 block of North Walnut Street
18:13 Fight, 200 block of East Raleigh Court
Aug. 31
28 special patrols
20 traffic stops
4 assist other agencies
1 vehicle lockout
1 citizen assist
11:18 Fraud, 300 block of West Van Buren Street
14:18 Unwanted party, 200 block of South Whitley Street
14:44 Property damage crash, Main Street at Diplomat Drive
20:15 Fight, 200 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
Sept. 1
13 traffic stops
4 assist other agencies
4 special patrols
2 citizen assists
1 disabled vehicle
1 parking violation
1 ordinance violation
1 suspicious activity
14:56 Unwanted party, 500 block of North Oak Street
17:46 Domestic disturbance, 400 block of East Columbia Drive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.