Aug. 21

32 traffic stops

3 suspicious vehicles

3 special patrols

2 vehicle lockouts

2 disabled vehicles

1 assist other agency

1 VIN inspection

1 golf cart inspection

1 juvenile investigation

11:31 Indecent exposure, 100 block of North Raleigh Court

16:03 Traffic hazard, Radio Road at River Street

16:08 Verbal disturbance, 400 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

17:40 Property damage crash, 400 block of North Main Street

18:51 Suicide/attempt, US 30 at SR 205

19:09 Property damage crash, 700 block of West Connexion Way

Aug 22

35 traffic stops

4 assist other agencies

3 special patrols

2 suspicious vehicles

2 warrant services

1 VIN inspection

1 vehicle lockout

1 welfare check

1 disabled vehicle

18:22 Property damage crash, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

22:45 Domestic disturbance, 200 block of North Walnut Street

Aug. 23

28 traffic stops

8 special patrols

3 assist other agencies

2 suspicious persons

2 vehicle lockouts

1 disabled vehicle

1 driving complaint

1 citizen assist

07:40 Unsecure premises, 1100 block of East SR 205

09:17 Missing person, 100 block of South Main Street

14:15 Intoxicated person, 300 block of South Main Street

18:14 Domestic disturbance, 600 block of West Van Buren Street

20:25 Property damage crash, Main Street at Walker Way

Aug. 24

8 traffic stops

5 special patrols

2 driving complaints

1 noise complaint

1 ordinance violation

1 transport

1 parking violation

1 recovered property

1 alarm

1 assist other agency

1 disabled vehicle

11:15 Abandoned vehicle, 300 block of East River Bluff Drive

12:10 Theft from a vehicle, 1000 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

16:10 Assist EMS, 1300 block of West Westgate Avenue

21:23 Burglary, Walnut and Van Buren streets

Aug. 25

10 traffic stops

5 assist other agencies

3 special patrols

3 alarms

2 suspicious activity calls

2 disabled vehicles

1 vehicle lockout

1 juvenile investigation

04:03 911 hang up, 800 block of East Summit Drive

08:52 Assist Fire Department, 400 block of South Main Street

16:28 Property damage crash, US 30 at Line Street

16:42 Fraud, 200 block of East Market Street

20:28 Assist EMS, 300 block of North Walnut Street

Aug. 26

15 traffic stops

3 special patrols

3 VIN inspections

3 disabled vehicles

2 recovered property

2 driving complaints

1 assist other agency

1 juvenile investigation

1 citizen assist

1 noise complaint

22:08 Domestic disturbance, 500 block of West Connexion Way

23:21 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 400 block of South Towerview Drive

Aug. 27

22 traffic stops

4 suspicious activity calls

4 special patrols

3 assist other agencies

1 disabled vehicle

1 VIN inspection

1 golf cart inspection

1 juvenile investigation

1 animal investigation

1 driving complaint

13:24 Traffic hazard, US 30 at SR 205

Aug. 28

12 traffic stops

9 special patrols

3 alarms

3 vehicle lockouts

3 citizen assists

2 ordinance violations

1 driving complaint

1 harassment/intimidation

1 VIN inspection

1 noise complaint

05:03 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of East Collins Street

17:41 Property damage crash, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive

Aug. 29

9 traffic stops

2 citizen assists

1 harassment/intimidation

1 suspicious person

07:39 Drug complaint, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

09:53 Property damage crash, US 30 at Main Street

11:41 Assist Fire Department, 500 block of West Business 30

12:36 Property damage crash, 100 block of West Market Street

13:51 Domestic disturbance, 600 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

14:18 Personal injury crash, 300 block of North Chauncey Street

17:34 Theft from a vehicle, 100 block of West Market Street

19:40 Assist EMS, 200 block of West Frontage Road

Aug. 30

28 special patrols

17 traffic stops

3 suspicious vehicle/persons

3 disabled vehicles

2 vehicle lockouts

1 recovered property

1 lost property

04:30 Assist fire department, 900 block of East Van Buren Street

12:51 Theft, 200 block of West Van Buren Street

14:01 Traffic hazard, Van Buren Street at Old Trail Road

15:30 911 hang up, 800 block of East Denzil Drive

17:46 Theft, 600 block of North Walnut Street

18:13 Fight, 200 block of East Raleigh Court

Aug. 31

28 special patrols

20 traffic stops

4 assist other agencies

1 vehicle lockout

1 citizen assist

11:18 Fraud, 300 block of West Van Buren Street

14:18 Unwanted party, 200 block of South Whitley Street

14:44 Property damage crash, Main Street at Diplomat Drive

20:15 Fight, 200 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

Sept. 1

13 traffic stops

4 assist other agencies

4 special patrols

2 citizen assists

1 disabled vehicle

1 parking violation

1 ordinance violation

1 suspicious activity

14:56 Unwanted party, 500 block of North Oak Street

17:46 Domestic disturbance, 400 block of East Columbia Drive

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.