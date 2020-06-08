May 14

12 traffic stops

8 special patrols

2 VIN checks

1 welfare check

1 civil matter

1 vehicle lockout

1 disabled vehicle

1 driving complaint

1 assist other agency

11:48 Child safety, 200 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

15:55 Suspicious person, 500 block of West Ellsworth Street

May 15

12 traffic stops

9 special patrols

2 disabled vehicles

1 vehicle lockout

1 welfare check

1 noise complaint

1 alarm

12:41 Property damage crash, US 30 at SR 205

13:22 Property damage crash, Old Trail Road at Van Buren Street

15:32 Verbal disturbance, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

18:05 Theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

22:39 Juvenile investigation, 300 block of South Towerview Drive

23:13 Suspicious, 1000 block of East SR 205

May 16

15 traffic stops

5 special patrols

2 assist other agencies

2 VIN inspections

2 vehicle lockouts

2 animal investigations

1 disabled vehicle

1 welfare check

00:34 911 hang up, 200 block of East Collinwood Avenue

01:41 Suspicious vehicle, 500 block of North Line Street

11:49 Verbal disturbance, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

14:33 Property damage crash, 500 block of North Line Street

19:30 Theft, 300 block of North Oak Street

19:51 Drug complaint, 200 block of East Raleigh Court

May 17

5 special patrols

4 traffic stops

4 ordinance violations

3 vehicle lockouts

2 assist other agencies

2 alarms

1 parking violation

04:12 Juvenile investigation, 600 block of North Whitley Street

06:40 Suspicious, 700 block of West Squawbuck Road

15:54 Suspicious, 800 block of West Connexion Way

16:27 Property damage crash, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive

17:55 Suspicious person, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

18:27 Domestic disturbance, 100 block of East Raleigh Court

19:03 Child pornography, 600 block of West Squawbuck Road

22:32 Domestic disturbance, 400 block of South Chauncey Street

22:59 Missing person, 100 block of North 200 East

May 18

6 special patrols

3 traffic stops

2 assist other agencies

1 ordinance violation

1 vehicle lockout

1 disabled vehicle

12:58 Suspicious, 500 block of South Norris Court

15:26 Unwanted party, 300 block of East Collins Street

18:59 Drug complaint, 400 block of North Main Street

May 19

7 special patrols

6 traffic stops

1 alarm

1 citizen assist

1 harassment/intimidation

1 disabled vehicle

1 driving complaint

1 assist other agency

01:51 Suspicious, 100 block of East Raleigh Court

03:37 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of West Squawbuck Road

06:35 Suspicious vehicle, Sommerset Trail and Hanna Street

09:44 Suspicious vehicle, 700 block of West Business 30

May 20

12 special patrols

5 traffic stops

4 vehicle lockouts

1 VIN inspection

1 golf cart inspection

1 warrant service

1 driving complaint

1 ordinance violation

1 harassment/intimidation

03:45 Suspicious, Brookside Trail at Ravenwood Lane

04:16 Protective order violation, 300 block of East Collins Street

04:27 Assist EMS, 900 block of South Sommerset Trail

19:19 Juvenile investigation, 300 block of North Line Street

20:31 Animal neglect, 300 block of North Chauncey Street

May 21

10 traffic stops

8 special patrols

3 assist other agencies

3 vehicle lockouts

2 welfare checks

2 animal investigations

1 recovered property report

1 driving complaint

1 disabled vehicle

09:27 Mental subject, 400 block of South Oak Street

11:59 Domestic disturbance, 700 block of West Connexion Way

15:01 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, US 30 at SR 205

16:46 Traffic hazard, Westchester and Depoy drives

17:50 Suspicious person, 300 block of North Line Street

20:02 Verbal disturbance, 500 block of South Main Street

20:06 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of East Collins Street

20:07 Domestic disturbance, 1300 block of East Louise Drive

22:15 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of West Wallace Avenue

May 22

11 special patrols

7 traffic stops

4 ordinance violations

2 disabled vehicles

2 vehicle lockouts

2 animal investigations

1 welfare check

1 driving complaint

1 VIN inspection

1 assist other agency

1 citizen assist

1 golf cart inspection

1 funeral detail

10:58 Child safety, 200 block of East Raleigh Court

20:14 Suspicious, on North Robin Way

May 23

16 traffic stops

9 special patrols

3 disabled vehicles

2 assist other agencies

2 driving complaints

1 noise complaint

1 animal investigation

1 citizen assist

1 juvenile investigation

1 funeral detail

1 vehicle lockout

09:10 Theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

12:59 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of East Collins Street

18:10 Suspicious, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

18:54 ATV complaint, 200 block of West Bay Bridge Court

21:04 Verbal disturbance, 300 block of North Columbia Parkway

22:41 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of North Opportunity Drive

May 24

41 traffic stops

6 special patrols

3 vehicle lockouts

2 noise complaints

2 assist other agencies

1 repossession report

1 ordinance violation

1 driving complaint

1 alarm

1 disabled vehicle

02:41 Burglary, 200 block of West Claiborne Drive

09:13 Traffic hazard, US 30 at SR 205

14:01 Theft, 400 block of East Columbia Drive

15:38 911 hang up on Holden Road

16:57 Verbal disturbance, 300 block of East Chicago Street

22:06 Suspicious person, 400 block of East Market Street

22:56 Property damage crash, US 30 at SR 5

May 25

28 traffic stops

8 special patrols

2 assist other agencies

2 ordinance violations

2 golf cart inspections

2 recovered property reports

2 driving complaints

1 welfare check

1 VIN inspection

05:43 Suspicious, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

12:06 Solicitor, 400 block of North Elm Street

12:41 Drug complaint, 700 block of West Connexion Way

15:30 Verbal disturbance, 400 block of South Elm Street

21:34 Property damage crash, SR 205 at US 30

23:07 Suspicious vehicle, Chauncey and Jackson streets

23:39 Suspicious, Van Buren Street at Rolling Hills Avenue

May 26

14 traffic stops

10 special patrols

3 VIN inspections

1 golf cart inspection

1 ordinance violation

1 vehicle lockout

1 disabled vehicle

08:04 Property damage crash, US 30 at Wolf Road

08:12 Theft, 400 block of South Towerview Drive

11:08 Traffic hazard, US 30 at Main Street

15:49 Property damage crash, US 30 at SR 205

15:58 Theft, 2000 block of East Bobwhite Lane

19:18 Abandoned vehicle, 800 block of South Sommerset Trail

19:58 Suspicious vehicle, 700 block of North Burke Street

20:14 Property damage crash, 300 block of West Plaza Drive

21:31 Fireworks, 300 block of North Main Street

22:23 Domestic disturbance, 800 block of North Long Ridge Road

May 27

9 traffic stops

7 special patrols

4 assist other agencies

3 welfare checks

1 ordinance violation

1 VIN inspection

1 animal investigation

1 citizen assist

1 juvenile investigation

1 driving complaint

01:15 Suspicious vehicle, 500 block of North Line Street

11:01 Theft, 800 block of East Summit Drive

11:47 Assault, 500 block of South Golden Avenue

12:32 Suspicious, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

15:36 Criminal trespass, 100 block of West Cambridge Drive

18:49 Suspicious, 300 block of North Whitley Street

22:18 Dangerous animal, 100 block of East Swihart Street

May 28

11 traffic stops

9 special patrols

4 disabled vehicles

2 assist other agencies

1 recovered property report

1 ordinance violation

1 citizen assist

1 animal investigation

1 driving complaint

1 vehicle lockout

04:41 Suspicious vehicle, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive

08:27 Property damage crash, Chicago and Main streets

13:12 Theft, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive

13:19 Mental subject, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

19:11 Traffic hazard, 600 block of West Connexion Way

21:33 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of North Main Street

May 29

8 traffic stops

7 special patrols

3 parking violations

2 funeral details

1 alarm

1 VIN inspection

1 welfare check

1 noise complaint

1 assist other agency

01:13 Unsecure premise, 500 block of South Chauncey Street

02:51 Suspicious person, 100 block of East Jackson Street

04:44 Suicide/attempt, 300 block of North Line Street

05:42 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of North Elm Street

09:57 Fraud, 800 block of East Deer Path

12:01 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 700 block of East Jackson Street

16:57 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

19:16 Shoplifting, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

21:20 Incorrigible juvenile, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

23:01 Suspicious vehicle, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive

23:21 Property damage crash, 100 block of East Chicago Street

May 30

9 special patrols

3 traffic stops

2 welfare checks

2 VIN inspections

1 noise complaint

1 vehicle lockout

1 recovered property

1 harassment/intimidation

03:09 Suspicious vehicle, 200 block of West Frontage Road

09:28 Traffic hazard, US 30 at Main Street

12:42 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of East Collins Street

14:01 Fraud, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

14:32 Theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

15:12 ATV complaint, 200 block of West Bay Bridge Court

22:07 Domestic disturbance, 200 block of East Raleigh Court

22:54 Domestic disturbance, 800 block of South Valley River Drive

May 31

15 traffic stops

3 special patrols

2 assist other agencies

2 alarms

1 recovered property

1 harassment/intimidation

1 ordinance violation

05:58 Suspicious, 100 block of West Frontage Road

08:32 Drug complaint, 100 block of West Walker Way

10:31 911 hang up, 100 block of East Chicago Street

10:53 911 hang up, 300 block of East Collins Street

19:31 Theft, 700 block of North Burke Street

22:29 Domestic disturbance, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

