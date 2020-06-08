May 14
12 traffic stops
8 special patrols
2 VIN checks
1 welfare check
1 civil matter
1 vehicle lockout
1 disabled vehicle
1 driving complaint
1 assist other agency
11:48 Child safety, 200 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
15:55 Suspicious person, 500 block of West Ellsworth Street
May 15
12 traffic stops
9 special patrols
2 disabled vehicles
1 vehicle lockout
1 welfare check
1 noise complaint
1 alarm
12:41 Property damage crash, US 30 at SR 205
13:22 Property damage crash, Old Trail Road at Van Buren Street
15:32 Verbal disturbance, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
18:05 Theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
22:39 Juvenile investigation, 300 block of South Towerview Drive
23:13 Suspicious, 1000 block of East SR 205
May 16
15 traffic stops
5 special patrols
2 assist other agencies
2 VIN inspections
2 vehicle lockouts
2 animal investigations
1 disabled vehicle
1 welfare check
00:34 911 hang up, 200 block of East Collinwood Avenue
01:41 Suspicious vehicle, 500 block of North Line Street
11:49 Verbal disturbance, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
14:33 Property damage crash, 500 block of North Line Street
19:30 Theft, 300 block of North Oak Street
19:51 Drug complaint, 200 block of East Raleigh Court
May 17
5 special patrols
4 traffic stops
4 ordinance violations
3 vehicle lockouts
2 assist other agencies
2 alarms
1 parking violation
04:12 Juvenile investigation, 600 block of North Whitley Street
06:40 Suspicious, 700 block of West Squawbuck Road
15:54 Suspicious, 800 block of West Connexion Way
16:27 Property damage crash, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive
17:55 Suspicious person, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
18:27 Domestic disturbance, 100 block of East Raleigh Court
19:03 Child pornography, 600 block of West Squawbuck Road
22:32 Domestic disturbance, 400 block of South Chauncey Street
22:59 Missing person, 100 block of North 200 East
May 18
6 special patrols
3 traffic stops
2 assist other agencies
1 ordinance violation
1 vehicle lockout
1 disabled vehicle
12:58 Suspicious, 500 block of South Norris Court
15:26 Unwanted party, 300 block of East Collins Street
18:59 Drug complaint, 400 block of North Main Street
May 19
7 special patrols
6 traffic stops
1 alarm
1 citizen assist
1 harassment/intimidation
1 disabled vehicle
1 driving complaint
1 assist other agency
01:51 Suspicious, 100 block of East Raleigh Court
03:37 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of West Squawbuck Road
06:35 Suspicious vehicle, Sommerset Trail and Hanna Street
09:44 Suspicious vehicle, 700 block of West Business 30
May 20
12 special patrols
5 traffic stops
4 vehicle lockouts
1 VIN inspection
1 golf cart inspection
1 warrant service
1 driving complaint
1 ordinance violation
1 harassment/intimidation
03:45 Suspicious, Brookside Trail at Ravenwood Lane
04:16 Protective order violation, 300 block of East Collins Street
04:27 Assist EMS, 900 block of South Sommerset Trail
19:19 Juvenile investigation, 300 block of North Line Street
20:31 Animal neglect, 300 block of North Chauncey Street
May 21
10 traffic stops
8 special patrols
3 assist other agencies
3 vehicle lockouts
2 welfare checks
2 animal investigations
1 recovered property report
1 driving complaint
1 disabled vehicle
09:27 Mental subject, 400 block of South Oak Street
11:59 Domestic disturbance, 700 block of West Connexion Way
15:01 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, US 30 at SR 205
16:46 Traffic hazard, Westchester and Depoy drives
17:50 Suspicious person, 300 block of North Line Street
20:02 Verbal disturbance, 500 block of South Main Street
20:06 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of East Collins Street
20:07 Domestic disturbance, 1300 block of East Louise Drive
22:15 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of West Wallace Avenue
May 22
11 special patrols
7 traffic stops
4 ordinance violations
2 disabled vehicles
2 vehicle lockouts
2 animal investigations
1 welfare check
1 driving complaint
1 VIN inspection
1 assist other agency
1 citizen assist
1 golf cart inspection
1 funeral detail
10:58 Child safety, 200 block of East Raleigh Court
20:14 Suspicious, on North Robin Way
May 23
16 traffic stops
9 special patrols
3 disabled vehicles
2 assist other agencies
2 driving complaints
1 noise complaint
1 animal investigation
1 citizen assist
1 juvenile investigation
1 funeral detail
1 vehicle lockout
09:10 Theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
12:59 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of East Collins Street
18:10 Suspicious, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
18:54 ATV complaint, 200 block of West Bay Bridge Court
21:04 Verbal disturbance, 300 block of North Columbia Parkway
22:41 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of North Opportunity Drive
May 24
41 traffic stops
6 special patrols
3 vehicle lockouts
2 noise complaints
2 assist other agencies
1 repossession report
1 ordinance violation
1 driving complaint
1 alarm
1 disabled vehicle
02:41 Burglary, 200 block of West Claiborne Drive
09:13 Traffic hazard, US 30 at SR 205
14:01 Theft, 400 block of East Columbia Drive
15:38 911 hang up on Holden Road
16:57 Verbal disturbance, 300 block of East Chicago Street
22:06 Suspicious person, 400 block of East Market Street
22:56 Property damage crash, US 30 at SR 5
May 25
28 traffic stops
8 special patrols
2 assist other agencies
2 ordinance violations
2 golf cart inspections
2 recovered property reports
2 driving complaints
1 welfare check
1 VIN inspection
05:43 Suspicious, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
12:06 Solicitor, 400 block of North Elm Street
12:41 Drug complaint, 700 block of West Connexion Way
15:30 Verbal disturbance, 400 block of South Elm Street
21:34 Property damage crash, SR 205 at US 30
23:07 Suspicious vehicle, Chauncey and Jackson streets
23:39 Suspicious, Van Buren Street at Rolling Hills Avenue
May 26
14 traffic stops
10 special patrols
3 VIN inspections
1 golf cart inspection
1 ordinance violation
1 vehicle lockout
1 disabled vehicle
08:04 Property damage crash, US 30 at Wolf Road
08:12 Theft, 400 block of South Towerview Drive
11:08 Traffic hazard, US 30 at Main Street
15:49 Property damage crash, US 30 at SR 205
15:58 Theft, 2000 block of East Bobwhite Lane
19:18 Abandoned vehicle, 800 block of South Sommerset Trail
19:58 Suspicious vehicle, 700 block of North Burke Street
20:14 Property damage crash, 300 block of West Plaza Drive
21:31 Fireworks, 300 block of North Main Street
22:23 Domestic disturbance, 800 block of North Long Ridge Road
May 27
9 traffic stops
7 special patrols
4 assist other agencies
3 welfare checks
1 ordinance violation
1 VIN inspection
1 animal investigation
1 citizen assist
1 juvenile investigation
1 driving complaint
01:15 Suspicious vehicle, 500 block of North Line Street
11:01 Theft, 800 block of East Summit Drive
11:47 Assault, 500 block of South Golden Avenue
12:32 Suspicious, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
15:36 Criminal trespass, 100 block of West Cambridge Drive
18:49 Suspicious, 300 block of North Whitley Street
22:18 Dangerous animal, 100 block of East Swihart Street
May 28
11 traffic stops
9 special patrols
4 disabled vehicles
2 assist other agencies
1 recovered property report
1 ordinance violation
1 citizen assist
1 animal investigation
1 driving complaint
1 vehicle lockout
04:41 Suspicious vehicle, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive
08:27 Property damage crash, Chicago and Main streets
13:12 Theft, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive
13:19 Mental subject, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
19:11 Traffic hazard, 600 block of West Connexion Way
21:33 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of North Main Street
May 29
8 traffic stops
7 special patrols
3 parking violations
2 funeral details
1 alarm
1 VIN inspection
1 welfare check
1 noise complaint
1 assist other agency
01:13 Unsecure premise, 500 block of South Chauncey Street
02:51 Suspicious person, 100 block of East Jackson Street
04:44 Suicide/attempt, 300 block of North Line Street
05:42 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of North Elm Street
09:57 Fraud, 800 block of East Deer Path
12:01 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 700 block of East Jackson Street
16:57 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
19:16 Shoplifting, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
21:20 Incorrigible juvenile, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
23:01 Suspicious vehicle, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive
23:21 Property damage crash, 100 block of East Chicago Street
May 30
9 special patrols
3 traffic stops
2 welfare checks
2 VIN inspections
1 noise complaint
1 vehicle lockout
1 recovered property
1 harassment/intimidation
03:09 Suspicious vehicle, 200 block of West Frontage Road
09:28 Traffic hazard, US 30 at Main Street
12:42 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of East Collins Street
14:01 Fraud, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
14:32 Theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
15:12 ATV complaint, 200 block of West Bay Bridge Court
22:07 Domestic disturbance, 200 block of East Raleigh Court
22:54 Domestic disturbance, 800 block of South Valley River Drive
May 31
15 traffic stops
3 special patrols
2 assist other agencies
2 alarms
1 recovered property
1 harassment/intimidation
1 ordinance violation
05:58 Suspicious, 100 block of West Frontage Road
08:32 Drug complaint, 100 block of West Walker Way
10:31 911 hang up, 100 block of East Chicago Street
10:53 911 hang up, 300 block of East Collins Street
19:31 Theft, 700 block of North Burke Street
22:29 Domestic disturbance, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
