April 11

25 traffic stops

3 special patrols

2 assist other agencies

2 parking violations

1 suspicious activity

1 welfare check

02:15 Noise complaint, 500 block of West Van Buren Street

04:16 Mental subject, 500 block of West Van Buren Street

19:08 Suicide attempt, 300 block of West Van Buren Street

20:01 Property damage accident, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

23:56 Verbal disturbance, South Chauncey Street and West Vine Street

April 12

39 traffic stops

3 suspicious activity

3 special patrols

3 animal investigations

3 assist other agencies

2 parking violations

1 golf cart inspection

1 alarm

1 disabled vehicle

10:30 911 hang up, 200 block of South Pumpkin Ridge Court

11:38 transport, 500 block of North Oak Street

12:34 Verbal disturbance, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

13:04 Property lost, 500 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

13:34 Vehicle crash, left scene, Holden Road

14:03 Shoplifting theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

16:00 Property damage accident, North Line Street and West Diplomat Drive

18:18 Driving complaint, East SR 205 and East US 30

April 13

33 traffic stops

10 special patrols

3 parking violations

3 suspicious activity

3 disabled vehicles

2 vehicle lockouts

2 animal investigations

1 welfare check

1 ordinance violation

1 assist other agencies

13:19 Property damage accident, West North Street and North Elm Street

13:52 Criminal trespass, 500 block of East Hanna Street

16:35 Property damage accident, West US 30 and North Line Street

19:15 Harassment/intimidation, 300 block of North Line Street

April 14

21 traffic stops

8 special patrols

1 VIN inspection

1 suspicious activity

1 assist other agencies

1 citizen assist

1 juvenile investigation

07:00 Driving complaint, West US 30 and North Line Street

08:30 Traffic hazard, 700 block of East Jefferson Street

12:22 Domestic disturbance, 700 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

14:26 Indecent exposure, 1000 block of East SR 205

15:59 Driving complaint, East US 30 and South 300 East

16:35 Property damage accident, 100 block of West Diplomat Drive

April 15

19 traffic stops

6 special patrols

2 welfare checks

1 vehicle lockout

1 alarm

1 VIN inspection

04:39 Noise complaint, 300 block of North Westchester Drive

13:30 Traffic hazard, West US 30 and North Line Street

13:55 Domestic disturbance, 700 block of West Connexion Way

14:05 Theft, 400 block of West Ellsworth Street

15:31 Property damage accident, North Line Street and West Van Buren Street

19:19 911 hang up, 600 block of North Armstrong Drive

