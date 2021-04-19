April 11
25 traffic stops
3 special patrols
2 assist other agencies
2 parking violations
1 suspicious activity
1 welfare check
02:15 Noise complaint, 500 block of West Van Buren Street
04:16 Mental subject, 500 block of West Van Buren Street
19:08 Suicide attempt, 300 block of West Van Buren Street
20:01 Property damage accident, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
23:56 Verbal disturbance, South Chauncey Street and West Vine Street
April 12
39 traffic stops
3 suspicious activity
3 special patrols
3 animal investigations
3 assist other agencies
2 parking violations
1 golf cart inspection
1 alarm
1 disabled vehicle
10:30 911 hang up, 200 block of South Pumpkin Ridge Court
11:38 transport, 500 block of North Oak Street
12:34 Verbal disturbance, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
13:04 Property lost, 500 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
13:34 Vehicle crash, left scene, Holden Road
14:03 Shoplifting theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
16:00 Property damage accident, North Line Street and West Diplomat Drive
18:18 Driving complaint, East SR 205 and East US 30
April 13
33 traffic stops
10 special patrols
3 parking violations
3 suspicious activity
3 disabled vehicles
2 vehicle lockouts
2 animal investigations
1 welfare check
1 ordinance violation
1 assist other agencies
13:19 Property damage accident, West North Street and North Elm Street
13:52 Criminal trespass, 500 block of East Hanna Street
16:35 Property damage accident, West US 30 and North Line Street
19:15 Harassment/intimidation, 300 block of North Line Street
April 14
21 traffic stops
8 special patrols
1 VIN inspection
1 suspicious activity
1 assist other agencies
1 citizen assist
1 juvenile investigation
07:00 Driving complaint, West US 30 and North Line Street
08:30 Traffic hazard, 700 block of East Jefferson Street
12:22 Domestic disturbance, 700 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
14:26 Indecent exposure, 1000 block of East SR 205
15:59 Driving complaint, East US 30 and South 300 East
16:35 Property damage accident, 100 block of West Diplomat Drive
April 15
19 traffic stops
6 special patrols
2 welfare checks
1 vehicle lockout
1 alarm
1 VIN inspection
04:39 Noise complaint, 300 block of North Westchester Drive
13:30 Traffic hazard, West US 30 and North Line Street
13:55 Domestic disturbance, 700 block of West Connexion Way
14:05 Theft, 400 block of West Ellsworth Street
15:31 Property damage accident, North Line Street and West Van Buren Street
19:19 911 hang up, 600 block of North Armstrong Drive
