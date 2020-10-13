Oct. 1

9 traffic stops

6 special patrols

1 parking violation

1 K9 assist

1 funeral detail

1 juvenile investigation

1 dangerous animal

1 driving complaint

1 disabled vehicle

11:41 Theft, SR 205 and US 30

12:30 Verbal disturbance, 300 block of South Whitley Street

12:51 Rape, 500 block of South Line Street

14:07 Identity theft, 300 block of East Collins Street

14:41 Theft, 800 block of South Whitley Street

15:53 Property damage crash, Line and Spencer streets

20:02 Criminal trespass, 400 block of South Arrowhead Court

Oct. 2

20 traffic stops

14 special patrols

2 suspicious calls

3 ordinance violations

2 vehicle lockouts

1 assist other agency

1 alarm

1 citizen assist

1 VIN inspection

1 parking violation

06:53 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, US 30 at Main Street

15:46 Property damage crash, SR 9 at Radio Road

16:13 Property damage crash, Market and Whitley streets

20:06 Assist EMS, 300 block of North Elm Street

21:09 Theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

22:58 Vehicle theft, 300 block of South Main Street

Oct. 3

12 traffic stops

9 special patrols

7 assist other agencies

3 vehicle lockouts

1 alarm

1 disabled vehicle

21:09 Suicide/attempt, 300 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

Oct. 4

10 traffic stops

7 special patrols

1 alarm

1 driving complaint

1 citizen assist

12:30 Theft, 400 block of East Swihart Street

16:12 Property damage crash, 600 block of West Business 30

Oct. 5

18 traffic stops

6 special patrols

3 assist other agencies

2 driving complaints

2 animal investigations

1 alarm

1 VIN inspection

1 vehicle lockout

1 citizen assist

1 welfare check

10:58 Protective order violation, 600 block of West Business 30

15:42 Identity theft, 900 block of West Business 30

19:03 Suicide/attempt, 300 block of North Westchester Drive

Oct. 6

19 traffic stops

7 special patrols

2 assist other agencies

1 welfare check

1 ATV complaint

1 VIN inspection

1 suspicious vehicle

1 harassment/intimidation

1 disabled vehicle

1 juvenile investigation

1 alarm

13:31 Traffic hazard, SR 9 at 50 East

19:52 Theft, 300 North Park Terrace Boulevard

20:05 Criminal trespass, 1000 block of East SR 205

22:08 Intoxicated person, 100 block of North Singing Quail Court

Oct. 7

19 traffic stops

9 special patrols

2 VIN inspections

2 assist other agencies

1 vehicle lockout

1 disabled vehicle

1 golf cart inspection

1 welfare check

19:41 Theft, 200 block of North Madison Street

20:39 Suicide/attempt, 100 block of East Raleigh Court

23:11 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of East River Bluff Drive

