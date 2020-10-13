Oct. 1
9 traffic stops
6 special patrols
1 parking violation
1 K9 assist
1 funeral detail
1 juvenile investigation
1 dangerous animal
1 driving complaint
1 disabled vehicle
11:41 Theft, SR 205 and US 30
12:30 Verbal disturbance, 300 block of South Whitley Street
12:51 Rape, 500 block of South Line Street
14:07 Identity theft, 300 block of East Collins Street
14:41 Theft, 800 block of South Whitley Street
15:53 Property damage crash, Line and Spencer streets
20:02 Criminal trespass, 400 block of South Arrowhead Court
Oct. 2
20 traffic stops
14 special patrols
2 suspicious calls
3 ordinance violations
2 vehicle lockouts
1 assist other agency
1 alarm
1 citizen assist
1 VIN inspection
1 parking violation
06:53 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, US 30 at Main Street
15:46 Property damage crash, SR 9 at Radio Road
16:13 Property damage crash, Market and Whitley streets
20:06 Assist EMS, 300 block of North Elm Street
21:09 Theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
22:58 Vehicle theft, 300 block of South Main Street
Oct. 3
12 traffic stops
9 special patrols
7 assist other agencies
3 vehicle lockouts
1 alarm
1 disabled vehicle
21:09 Suicide/attempt, 300 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
Oct. 4
10 traffic stops
7 special patrols
1 alarm
1 driving complaint
1 citizen assist
12:30 Theft, 400 block of East Swihart Street
16:12 Property damage crash, 600 block of West Business 30
Oct. 5
18 traffic stops
6 special patrols
3 assist other agencies
2 driving complaints
2 animal investigations
1 alarm
1 VIN inspection
1 vehicle lockout
1 citizen assist
1 welfare check
10:58 Protective order violation, 600 block of West Business 30
15:42 Identity theft, 900 block of West Business 30
19:03 Suicide/attempt, 300 block of North Westchester Drive
Oct. 6
19 traffic stops
7 special patrols
2 assist other agencies
1 welfare check
1 ATV complaint
1 VIN inspection
1 suspicious vehicle
1 harassment/intimidation
1 disabled vehicle
1 juvenile investigation
1 alarm
13:31 Traffic hazard, SR 9 at 50 East
19:52 Theft, 300 North Park Terrace Boulevard
20:05 Criminal trespass, 1000 block of East SR 205
22:08 Intoxicated person, 100 block of North Singing Quail Court
Oct. 7
19 traffic stops
9 special patrols
2 VIN inspections
2 assist other agencies
1 vehicle lockout
1 disabled vehicle
1 golf cart inspection
1 welfare check
19:41 Theft, 200 block of North Madison Street
20:39 Suicide/attempt, 100 block of East Raleigh Court
23:11 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of East River Bluff Drive
