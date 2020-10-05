Sept. 25

12 traffic stops

10 special patrols

4 assist other agencies

3 parking violations

2 citizen assists

1 golf cart inspection

1 recovered property

1 harassment/intimidation

1 animal investigation

1 vehicle lockout

07:50 Abandoned vehicle, 500 block of North Walnut Street

09:36 Theft/drive off, 300 block of North Line Street

09:57 Intoxicated driver, 700 block of North Liberty Drive

10:09 Drug complaint, 700 block of West Connexion Way

13:46 Property damage crash, Spencer and Line streets

19:38 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, Line Street at Frontage Road

19:38 Unwanted party, 500 block of North Walnut Street

Sept. 26

8 special patrols

6 traffic stops

4 assist other agencies

3 suspicious persons/vehicles

2 ordinance violations

1 welfare check

1 vehicle lockout

1 juvenile investigation

1 disabled vehicle

11:00 Theft, 300 block of East Collins Street

14:49 Property damage crash, 500 block of North Line Street

17:45 Property damage crash, US 30 at Main Street

20:57 Property damage crash, 100 block of South Main Street

23:03 Domestic disturbance, 400 block of West Van Buren Street

Sept. 27

22 traffic stops

9 special patrols

2 citizen assists

1 suspicious person

1 harassment/intimidation

1 vehicle lockout

1 disabled vehicle

1 animal investigation

03:13 Alarm, 800 block of West Dogwood Drive

07:40 Domestic disturbance, 400 block of West Van Buren Street

10:12 Domestic disturbance, 500 block of North Walnut Street

11:16 Abandoned vehicle, 600 block of East Ellsworth Street

15:02 Criminal mischief, 1200 block of East SR 205

16:54 Theft, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

21:17 Theft from a vehicle, 400 block of East Hanna Street

Sept. 28

19 traffic stops

12 special patrols

2 assist other agencies

2 suspicious persons/vehicles

1 noise complaint

1 animal investigation

1 citizen assist

1 parking violation

1 vehicle lockout

1 disabled vehicle

1 juvenile investigation

1 civil matter

10:25 Theft/shoplifting, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

10:26 Personal injury crash, Line and Market streets

13:13 Theft, 700 block of North Opportunity Drive

15:20 Domestic disturbance, 500 block of East Jackson

16:02 Theft, 300 block of North Chauncey Street

17:46 Mental subject, Depoy Drive at Lincolnway

20:07 Unwanted party, 300 block of West Jackson Street

21:26 Suicide/attempt, 300 block of East Swihart Street

Sept. 29

14 traffic stops

8 special patrols

4 vehicle lockouts

2 assist other agencies

1 suspicious vehicle

1 animal investigation

1 ordinance violation

1 welfare check

1 parking violation

1 driving complaint

07:03 Theft, 400 block of West Market Street

09:56 Abandoned vehicle, 400 block of North Whitley Street

11:16 Theft, 300 block of North Oak Street

13:25 Property damage crash, Jackson and Line streets

15:29 911 hang up, SR 9 at 50 East

17:56 Traffic hazard, Columbia Drive at Columbia Parkway

19:16 Protective order violation, 500 block of North Walnut Street

Sept. 30

12 special patrols

12 traffic stops

4 assist other agencies

1 warrant service

1 funeral detail

1 VIN inspection

1 welfare check

1 disabled vehicle

11:38 Abandoned vehicle, 600 block of East Ellsworth Street

13:52 Property damage crash, Main and Market streets

18:48 911 hang up, 300 block of South Whitley Street

23:19 Assist EMS, 200 block of South Cross Creek Way

