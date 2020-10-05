Sept. 25
12 traffic stops
10 special patrols
4 assist other agencies
3 parking violations
2 citizen assists
1 golf cart inspection
1 recovered property
1 harassment/intimidation
1 animal investigation
1 vehicle lockout
07:50 Abandoned vehicle, 500 block of North Walnut Street
09:36 Theft/drive off, 300 block of North Line Street
09:57 Intoxicated driver, 700 block of North Liberty Drive
10:09 Drug complaint, 700 block of West Connexion Way
13:46 Property damage crash, Spencer and Line streets
19:38 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, Line Street at Frontage Road
19:38 Unwanted party, 500 block of North Walnut Street
Sept. 26
8 special patrols
6 traffic stops
4 assist other agencies
3 suspicious persons/vehicles
2 ordinance violations
1 welfare check
1 vehicle lockout
1 juvenile investigation
1 disabled vehicle
11:00 Theft, 300 block of East Collins Street
14:49 Property damage crash, 500 block of North Line Street
17:45 Property damage crash, US 30 at Main Street
20:57 Property damage crash, 100 block of South Main Street
23:03 Domestic disturbance, 400 block of West Van Buren Street
Sept. 27
22 traffic stops
9 special patrols
2 citizen assists
1 suspicious person
1 harassment/intimidation
1 vehicle lockout
1 disabled vehicle
1 animal investigation
03:13 Alarm, 800 block of West Dogwood Drive
07:40 Domestic disturbance, 400 block of West Van Buren Street
10:12 Domestic disturbance, 500 block of North Walnut Street
11:16 Abandoned vehicle, 600 block of East Ellsworth Street
15:02 Criminal mischief, 1200 block of East SR 205
16:54 Theft, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
21:17 Theft from a vehicle, 400 block of East Hanna Street
Sept. 28
19 traffic stops
12 special patrols
2 assist other agencies
2 suspicious persons/vehicles
1 noise complaint
1 animal investigation
1 citizen assist
1 parking violation
1 vehicle lockout
1 disabled vehicle
1 juvenile investigation
1 civil matter
10:25 Theft/shoplifting, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
10:26 Personal injury crash, Line and Market streets
13:13 Theft, 700 block of North Opportunity Drive
15:20 Domestic disturbance, 500 block of East Jackson
16:02 Theft, 300 block of North Chauncey Street
17:46 Mental subject, Depoy Drive at Lincolnway
20:07 Unwanted party, 300 block of West Jackson Street
21:26 Suicide/attempt, 300 block of East Swihart Street
Sept. 29
14 traffic stops
8 special patrols
4 vehicle lockouts
2 assist other agencies
1 suspicious vehicle
1 animal investigation
1 ordinance violation
1 welfare check
1 parking violation
1 driving complaint
07:03 Theft, 400 block of West Market Street
09:56 Abandoned vehicle, 400 block of North Whitley Street
11:16 Theft, 300 block of North Oak Street
13:25 Property damage crash, Jackson and Line streets
15:29 911 hang up, SR 9 at 50 East
17:56 Traffic hazard, Columbia Drive at Columbia Parkway
19:16 Protective order violation, 500 block of North Walnut Street
Sept. 30
12 special patrols
12 traffic stops
4 assist other agencies
1 warrant service
1 funeral detail
1 VIN inspection
1 welfare check
1 disabled vehicle
11:38 Abandoned vehicle, 600 block of East Ellsworth Street
13:52 Property damage crash, Main and Market streets
18:48 911 hang up, 300 block of South Whitley Street
23:19 Assist EMS, 200 block of South Cross Creek Way
