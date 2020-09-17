Sept. 2
28 special patrols
11 traffic stops
4 suspicious person/vehicle
3 parking violations
2 disabled vehicles
1 assist other agencies
1 funeral detail
1 vehicle lockout
02:45 Assist fire department, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
10:13 Assist EMS, 500 block of North Main Street
13:17 911 hang up, 700 block of East Business 30
13:30 Property damage crash, 600 block of West Old Trail Road
14:58 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 200 block of West Van Buren Street
15:41 Property damage crash, Main Street at Frontage Road
16:08 Suicide/attempt, 500 block of East Van Buren Street
17:03 Property damage crash, 1600 block of East Ravenwood Lane
Sept. 3
31 traffic stops
5 special patrols
3 assist other agencies
3 noise complaints
2 animal investigations
2 suspicious vehicle/persons
2 VIN inspections
1 funeral detail
1 vehicle lockout
1 golf cart inspection
1 civil matter
1 parking violation
05:59 Property damage crash, Lowell Street at Business 30
16:21 Property damage crash, Ellsworth and Main streets
16:36 Property damage crash, Walker Way at Main Street
16:56 Verbal disturbance, 300 block of East Swihart Street
20:47 Theft, 200 block of East Chicago Street
Sept. 4
33 traffic stops
5 special patrols
3 parking violations
2 suspicious vehicle/persons
2 ordinance violations
1 VIN inspection
1 driving complaint
1 warrant service
1 alarm
1 animal investigation
1 noise complaint
1 juvenile investigation
1 assist other agency
02:16 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 200 block of East Chicago Street
11:02 Vehicle theft, 400 block of South Main Street
11:49 Mental subject, 100 block of West Tidewater Trail
12:38 Traffic hazard, North and Line streets
13:19 Mental subject, 400 block of North Main Street
14:20 Shoplifting, 100 block of South Main Street
15:06 Property damage crash, Chauncey and Van Buren Streets
16:33 Fight, 100 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
18:24 Protective order violation, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
Sept. 5
27 traffic stops
5 special patrols
4 assist other agencies
2 suspicious vehicle/persons
1 disabled vehicle
1 juvenile investigation
1 parking violation
1 ordinance violation
1 welfare check
02:34 Domestic disturbance, 500 block of East Hanna Street
11:42 Intoxicated person, 100 block of West Frontage Road
12:53 Theft, 200 block of East Chicago Street
12:31 Property damage crash, 100 block of North Hoosier Drive
18:22 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
22:05 Assist fire department, 600 block of West Business 30
23:31 Personal injury crash, 500 block of North Main Street
Sept. 6
33 traffic stops
10 special patrols
3 suspicious vehicle/persons
2 assist other agencies
2 vehicle lockouts
2 animal investigations
1 alarm
1 driving complaint
15:01 Theft, 900 block of East Deer Path
Sept. 7
26 traffic stops
15 special patrols
3 welfare checks
3 ordinance violations
2 assist other agencies
1 disabled vehicle
1 animal investigation
1 vehicle lockout
1 juvenile investigation
10:07 Indecent exposure, 600 block of South Redstone Court
14:36 Personal injury crash, 300 block of North Line Street
14:54 Assault, US 30 at Lincolnway
16:06 Domestic disturbance, 100 block of East Raleigh Court
19:29 Criminal mischief, 300 block of South Main Street
20:24 911 hang up, 1600 block of West Buddale Drive
20:33 Unsecure premises, 500 block of East Van Buren Street
20:41 Assist EMS, 700 block of North SR 9
22:11 Theft, 300 block of North Walnut Street
Sept. 8
13 traffic stops
3 special patrols
2 animal investigations
2 vehicle lockouts
2 ordinance violations
1 recovered property
1 driving complaint
1 citizen assist
1 welfare check
1 VIN inspection
1 parking violation
1 civil matter
1 noise complaint
12:24 Theft, 300 block of West Plaza Drive
13:40 Traffic hazard, Van Buren and Line streets
15:46 Property damage crash, 900 block of South Line Street
18:16 Fight, 1100 block of East SR 205
23:33 Missing person, 500 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
Sept. 9
16 traffic stops
8 special patrols
2 assist other agencies
1 funeral detail
1 parking violation
1 welfare check
1 illegal dumping
1 driving complaint
01:51 Assist EMS, 300 block of East River Bluff Drive
08:42 Property damage crash, SR 9 at Radio Road
14:41 Abandoned vehicle, 300 block of South Main Street
16:10 Property damage crash, Plaza Drive at Line Street
17:43 Drug complaint, 400 block of East Ellsworth Street
Sept. 10
43 traffic stops
8 ordinance violations
7 special patrols
3 golf cart inspections
2 disabled vehicles
1 assist other agency
1 transport
1 animal investigation
1 lost property
1 parking violation
1 vehicle lockout
1 driving complaint
08:05 Property damage crash, Line and Market streets
20:19 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 800 block of South Redstone Court
