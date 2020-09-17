Sept. 2

28 special patrols

11 traffic stops

4 suspicious person/vehicle

3 parking violations

2 disabled vehicles

1 assist other agencies

1 funeral detail

1 vehicle lockout

02:45 Assist fire department, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

10:13 Assist EMS, 500 block of North Main Street

13:17 911 hang up, 700 block of East Business 30

13:30 Property damage crash, 600 block of West Old Trail Road

14:58 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 200 block of West Van Buren Street

15:41 Property damage crash, Main Street at Frontage Road

16:08 Suicide/attempt, 500 block of East Van Buren Street

17:03 Property damage crash, 1600 block of East Ravenwood Lane

Sept. 3

31 traffic stops

5 special patrols

3 assist other agencies

3 noise complaints

2 animal investigations

2 suspicious vehicle/persons

2 VIN inspections

1 funeral detail

1 vehicle lockout

1 golf cart inspection

1 civil matter

1 parking violation

05:59 Property damage crash, Lowell Street at Business 30

16:21 Property damage crash, Ellsworth and Main streets

16:21 Property damage crash, Ellsworth and Main streets

16:36 Property damage crash, Walker Way at Main Street

16:56 Verbal disturbance, 300 block of East Swihart Street

20:47 Theft, 200 block of East Chicago Street

Sept. 4

33 traffic stops

5 special patrols

3 parking violations

2 suspicious vehicle/persons

2 ordinance violations

1 VIN inspection

1 driving complaint

1 warrant service

1 alarm

1 animal investigation

1 noise complaint

1 juvenile investigation

1 assist other agency

02:16 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 200 block of East Chicago Street

11:02 Vehicle theft, 400 block of South Main Street

11:49 Mental subject, 100 block of West Tidewater Trail

12:38 Traffic hazard, North and Line streets

13:19 Mental subject, 400 block of North Main Street

14:20 Shoplifting, 100 block of South Main Street

15:06 Property damage crash, Chauncey and Van Buren Streets

16:33 Fight, 100 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

18:24 Protective order violation, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

Sept. 5

27 traffic stops

5 special patrols

4 assist other agencies

2 suspicious vehicle/persons

1 disabled vehicle

1 juvenile investigation

1 parking violation

1 ordinance violation

1 welfare check

02:34 Domestic disturbance, 500 block of East Hanna Street

11:42 Intoxicated person, 100 block of West Frontage Road

12:53 Theft, 200 block of East Chicago Street

12:31 Property damage crash, 100 block of North Hoosier Drive

18:22 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

22:05 Assist fire department, 600 block of West Business 30

23:31 Personal injury crash, 500 block of North Main Street

Sept. 6

33 traffic stops

10 special patrols

3 suspicious vehicle/persons

2 assist other agencies

2 vehicle lockouts

2 animal investigations

1 alarm

1 driving complaint

15:01 Theft, 900 block of East Deer Path

Sept. 7

26 traffic stops

15 special patrols

3 welfare checks

3 ordinance violations

2 assist other agencies

1 disabled vehicle

1 animal investigation

1 vehicle lockout

1 juvenile investigation

10:07 Indecent exposure, 600 block of South Redstone Court

14:36 Personal injury crash, 300 block of North Line Street

14:54 Assault, US 30 at Lincolnway

16:06 Domestic disturbance, 100 block of East Raleigh Court

19:29 Criminal mischief, 300 block of South Main Street

20:24 911 hang up, 1600 block of West Buddale Drive

20:33 Unsecure premises, 500 block of East Van Buren Street

20:41 Assist EMS, 700 block of North SR 9

22:11 Theft, 300 block of North Walnut Street

Sept. 8

13 traffic stops

3 special patrols

2 animal investigations

2 vehicle lockouts

2 ordinance violations

1 recovered property

1 driving complaint

1 citizen assist

1 welfare check

1 VIN inspection

1 parking violation

1 civil matter

1 noise complaint

12:24 Theft, 300 block of West Plaza Drive

13:40 Traffic hazard, Van Buren and Line streets

15:46 Property damage crash, 900 block of South Line Street

18:16 Fight, 1100 block of East SR 205

23:33 Missing person, 500 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

Sept. 9

16 traffic stops

8 special patrols

2 assist other agencies

1 funeral detail

1 parking violation

1 welfare check

1 illegal dumping

1 driving complaint

01:51 Assist EMS, 300 block of East River Bluff Drive

08:42 Property damage crash, SR 9 at Radio Road

14:41 Abandoned vehicle, 300 block of South Main Street

16:10 Property damage crash, Plaza Drive at Line Street

17:43 Drug complaint, 400 block of East Ellsworth Street

Sept. 10

43 traffic stops

8 ordinance violations

7 special patrols

3 golf cart inspections

2 disabled vehicles

1 assist other agency

1 transport

1 animal investigation

1 lost property

1 parking violation

1 vehicle lockout

1 driving complaint

08:05 Property damage crash, Line and Market streets

20:19 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 800 block of South Redstone Court

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.