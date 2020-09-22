Sept. 11
36 traffic stops
4 special patrols
3 animal investigations
2 assist other agencies
1 ordinance violation
1 fireworks complaint
1 disabled vehicle
09:50 Identity theft, 100 block of West Tidewater Trail
13:31 Assist EMS, 100 block of North Hoosier Drive
16:25 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 400 block of East Jefferson Street
16:34 Personal injury crash, Whitley and Ellsworth streets
20:52 Missing person, 100 block of West Walker Way
21:56 Domestic disturbance, 700 block of North Burke Street
Sept. 12
31 traffic stops
7 special patrols
3 suspicious persons/vehicles
3 assist other agencies
3 ordinance violations
2 disabled vehicles
2 vehicle lockouts
2 welfare checks
1 VIN inspection
1 animal investigation
1 parking violation
1 citizen assist
09:00 Theft, 300 block of South Main Street
09:48 Verbal disturbance, 200 block of North Line Street
10:04 Theft, Walker Way at Main Street
10:12 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
15:00 Abandoned vehicle, 300 block of South Main Street
20:31 Assist EMS, 500 block of East Ellsworth Street
21:44 Unwanted party, 300 block of East Collins Street
22:15 Fight, 300 block of South Main Street
22:42 911 hang up, 800 block of North Long Range Road
23:42 Child safety, 300 block of North Main Street
Sept. 13
23 traffic stops
11 special patrols
3 suspicious vehicles/persons
2 assist other agencies
1 vehicle lockout
1 noise complaint
1 alarm
1 animal investigation
1 fireworks complaint
09:10 Verbal disturbance, 100 block of East Collins Street
12:53 Child safety, 300 block of North Washington Street
14:40 Property damage crash, 200 block of East Ellsworth Street
14:43 Unsecure premises, 700 block of Norfolk Cove
15:02 Theft, 300 block of South Main Street
Sept. 14
21 traffic stops
9 special patrols
2 assist other agencies
2 disabled vehicles
1 VIN inspection
1 juvenile investigation
1 funeral detail
1 animal investigation
1 civil matter
1 vehicle lockout
1 warrant service
1 harassment/intimidation
1 recovered property report
1 citizen assist
00:00 Runaway juvenile, 300 block of East Jefferson Street
13:18 Property damage crash, 200 block of West Diplomat Drive
14:23 Mental subject, 200 block of East Van Buren Street
20:08 Property damage crash, Ellsworth and Whitley streets
21:42 Fight, 300 block of South Main Street
23:40 Mental subject, 200 block of East Van Buren Street
Sept. 15
23 traffic stops
7 special patrols
3 suspicious persons/vehicles
2 assist other agencies
1 VIN inspection
1 ordinance violation
1 citizen assist
1 animal investigation
03:00 Unsecure premises, 100 block of South Main Street
06:55 Assist EMS, 400 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
11:09 Property damage crash, 1600 block of South SR 9
17:03 Property damage crash, US 30 at Line Street
18:00 Abandoned vehicle, 800 block of North Long Ridge Road
18:29 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
19:45 911 hang up, 600 block of West Old Trail Road
Sept. 16
27 traffic stops
8 special patrols
1 vehicle lockout
1 animal investigation
1 citizen assist
1 parking violation
03:46 Unsecure premises, 400 block of West Catherine Avenue
10:58 Death investigation, 300 block of East Collins Street
14:17 Theft, 500 block of West Plaza Drive
16:07 Criminal trespass, 1100 block of East SR 205
17:14 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 800 block of North Carlyle Street
17:48 Identity theft, 300 block of East Van Buren Street
Sept. 17
9 traffic stops
7 special patrols
4 assist other agencies
2 alarms
1 suspicious vehicle
1 disabled vehicle
1 parking violation
1 driving complaint
1 VIN inspection
1 welfare check
1 vehicle lockout
1 golf cart inspection
1 animal investigation
11:41 Theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
13:19 Property damage crash, Plaza Drive at Line Street
14:03 Drug complaint, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
15:58 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
17:16 Personal injury crash, Oak and Van Buren streets
17:21 Property damage crash, Line and Market streets
22:24 Fight, 800 block of Plantation Drive
Sept. 18
20 traffic stops
5 special patrols
2 citizen assists
2 suspicious persons
1 assist other agency
1 animal investigation
1 welfare check
1 disabled vehicle
1 ordinance violation
1 juvenile investigation
06:06 Theft, 500 block of North Main Street
07:08 Personal injury crash, Line and Van Buren Streets
10:14 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 200 block of West Van Buren Street
12:06 Fraud, 100 block of West Frontage Road
13:12 Property damage crash, 1600 block of South SR 9
13:59 Traffic hazard, US 30 at Main Street
16:25 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
18:36 Abandoned vehicle, 800 block of Long Ridge Road
21:42 Theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
Sept. 19
35 traffic stops
7 special patrols
4 animal investigations
2 assist other agencies
2 ordinance violations
1 disabled vehicle
1 vehicle lockout
1 parking violation
1 driving complaint
1 suspicious activity
1 VIN inspection
1 driving complaint
00:38 Unsecure premises, 3400 block of East Lincolnway
07:29 Unsecure premises, 200 block of South Towerview Drive
08:01 Property damage crash, Business 30 at Briarwood Lane
10:36 Child safety, 300 block of North Wayne Street
21:34 Intoxicated driver, 300 block of North Line Street
Sept. 20
19 traffic stops
3 assist other agencies
2 vehicle lockouts
2 ordinance violations
2 disabled vehicles
1 special patrol
1 citizen assist
13:46 Drug complaint, 500 block of East Business 30
17:15 Verbal disturbance, 300 block of North Line Street
Sept. 21
36 traffic stops
2 vehicle lockouts
1 special patrol
1 assist other agency
1 citizen assist
1 ordinance violation
1 alarm
1 suspicious activity
08:20 Auto theft, 400 block of North Chauncey Street
12:31 Property damage crash, 300 block of West Plaza Drive
13:31 Assist Fire Department, 600 block of North Whitley Street
14:19 Verbal disturbance, 1200 block of West Spartan Drive
15:09 Drug complaint, 500 block of West Business 30
15:31 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 500 block of North Main Street
16:26 Theft, 400 block of East Columbia Drive
18:15 Traffic hazard, US 30 at Line Street
19:42 Mental subject, 300 block of North Westchester Drive
