Sept. 11

36 traffic stops

4 special patrols

3 animal investigations

2 assist other agencies

1 ordinance violation

1 fireworks complaint

1 disabled vehicle

09:50 Identity theft, 100 block of West Tidewater Trail

13:31 Assist EMS, 100 block of North Hoosier Drive

16:25 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 400 block of East Jefferson Street

16:34 Personal injury crash, Whitley and Ellsworth streets

20:52 Missing person, 100 block of West Walker Way

21:56 Domestic disturbance, 700 block of North Burke Street

Sept. 12

31 traffic stops

7 special patrols

3 suspicious persons/vehicles

3 assist other agencies

3 ordinance violations

2 disabled vehicles

2 vehicle lockouts

2 welfare checks

1 VIN inspection

1 animal investigation

1 parking violation

1 citizen assist

09:00 Theft, 300 block of South Main Street

09:48 Verbal disturbance, 200 block of North Line Street

10:04 Theft, Walker Way at Main Street

10:12 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

15:00 Abandoned vehicle, 300 block of South Main Street

20:31 Assist EMS, 500 block of East Ellsworth Street

21:44 Unwanted party, 300 block of East Collins Street

22:15 Fight, 300 block of South Main Street

22:42 911 hang up, 800 block of North Long Range Road

23:42 Child safety, 300 block of North Main Street

Sept. 13

23 traffic stops

11 special patrols

3 suspicious vehicles/persons

2 assist other agencies

1 vehicle lockout

1 noise complaint

1 alarm

1 animal investigation

1 fireworks complaint

09:10 Verbal disturbance, 100 block of East Collins Street

12:53 Child safety, 300 block of North Washington Street

14:40 Property damage crash, 200 block of East Ellsworth Street

14:43 Unsecure premises, 700 block of Norfolk Cove

15:02 Theft, 300 block of South Main Street

Sept. 14

21 traffic stops

9 special patrols

2 assist other agencies

2 disabled vehicles

1 VIN inspection

1 juvenile investigation

1 funeral detail

1 animal investigation

1 civil matter

1 vehicle lockout

1 warrant service

1 harassment/intimidation

1 recovered property report

1 citizen assist

00:00 Runaway juvenile, 300 block of East Jefferson Street

13:18 Property damage crash, 200 block of West Diplomat Drive

14:23 Mental subject, 200 block of East Van Buren Street

20:08 Property damage crash, Ellsworth and Whitley streets

21:42 Fight, 300 block of South Main Street

23:40 Mental subject, 200 block of East Van Buren Street

Sept. 15

23 traffic stops

7 special patrols

3 suspicious persons/vehicles

2 assist other agencies

1 VIN inspection

1 ordinance violation

1 citizen assist

1 animal investigation

03:00 Unsecure premises, 100 block of South Main Street

06:55 Assist EMS, 400 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

11:09 Property damage crash, 1600 block of South SR 9

17:03 Property damage crash, US 30 at Line Street

18:00 Abandoned vehicle, 800 block of North Long Ridge Road

18:29 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

19:45 911 hang up, 600 block of West Old Trail Road

Sept. 16

27 traffic stops

8 special patrols

1 vehicle lockout

1 animal investigation

1 citizen assist

1 parking violation

03:46 Unsecure premises, 400 block of West Catherine Avenue

10:58 Death investigation, 300 block of East Collins Street

14:17 Theft, 500 block of West Plaza Drive

16:07 Criminal trespass, 1100 block of East SR 205

17:14 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 800 block of North Carlyle Street

17:48 Identity theft, 300 block of East Van Buren Street

Sept. 17

9 traffic stops

7 special patrols

4 assist other agencies

2 alarms

1 suspicious vehicle

1 disabled vehicle

1 parking violation

1 driving complaint

1 VIN inspection

1 welfare check

1 vehicle lockout

1 golf cart inspection

1 animal investigation

11:41 Theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

13:19 Property damage crash, Plaza Drive at Line Street

14:03 Drug complaint, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

15:58 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

17:16 Personal injury crash, Oak and Van Buren streets

17:21 Property damage crash, Line and Market streets

22:24 Fight, 800 block of Plantation Drive

Sept. 18

20 traffic stops

5 special patrols

2 citizen assists

2 suspicious persons

1 assist other agency

1 animal investigation

1 welfare check

1 disabled vehicle

1 ordinance violation

1 juvenile investigation

06:06 Theft, 500 block of North Main Street

07:08 Personal injury crash, Line and Van Buren Streets

10:14 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 200 block of West Van Buren Street

12:06 Fraud, 100 block of West Frontage Road

13:12 Property damage crash, 1600 block of South SR 9

13:59 Traffic hazard, US 30 at Main Street

16:25 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

18:36 Abandoned vehicle, 800 block of Long Ridge Road

21:42 Theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

Sept. 19

35 traffic stops

7 special patrols

4 animal investigations

2 assist other agencies

2 ordinance violations

1 disabled vehicle

1 vehicle lockout

1 parking violation

1 driving complaint

1 suspicious activity

1 VIN inspection

1 driving complaint

00:38 Unsecure premises, 3400 block of East Lincolnway

07:29 Unsecure premises, 200 block of South Towerview Drive

08:01 Property damage crash, Business 30 at Briarwood Lane

10:36 Child safety, 300 block of North Wayne Street

21:34 Intoxicated driver, 300 block of North Line Street

Sept. 20

19 traffic stops

3 assist other agencies

2 vehicle lockouts

2 ordinance violations

2 disabled vehicles

1 special patrol

1 citizen assist

13:46 Drug complaint, 500 block of East Business 30

17:15 Verbal disturbance, 300 block of North Line Street

Sept. 21

36 traffic stops

2 vehicle lockouts

1 special patrol

1 assist other agency

1 citizen assist

1 ordinance violation

1 alarm

1 suspicious activity

08:20 Auto theft, 400 block of North Chauncey Street

12:31 Property damage crash, 300 block of West Plaza Drive

13:31 Assist Fire Department, 600 block of North Whitley Street

14:19 Verbal disturbance, 1200 block of West Spartan Drive

15:09 Drug complaint, 500 block of West Business 30

15:31 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 500 block of North Main Street

16:26 Theft, 400 block of East Columbia Drive

18:15 Traffic hazard, US 30 at Line Street

19:42 Mental subject, 300 block of North Westchester Drive

