WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
David Haskin, 39, was arrested April 10, charged with criminal trespass.
Mathew Clark, 25, of Mishawaka, was arrested April 11, charged with rape.
Lionel Sanders, 67, of Fort Wayne, was arrested April 11, on a bond revocation order.
Cross Walker, 22, of Columbia City, was arrested April 12, charged with battery in the presence of a minor (domestic).
Adam Geisleman, 36, of Columbia City, was arrested April 12, charged with violation of home detention.
Keein Brown-Ford, 24, of Maple Heights, Ohio, was arrested April 12, charged with conversion and failure to appear.
Krystal Milburn, 35, was arrested April 12, charged with failure to appear.
Samuel Scott, 65, of Columbia City, was arrested April 14, charged with public indecency and public nudity.
Kyle Styron, 32, of South Whitley, was arrested April 15, charged with battery in the presence of a minor (domestic), criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hash, and possession of paraphernalia.
Robert Olbin, 32, of Fort Wayne, was arrested April 15, charged with contempt - violation of veteran court.
Ralph Fitch, 75, of Larwill, was arrested April 16, charged with violation of suspended sentence.
James Britt, 38, of Warsaw, was arrested April 16, for a court hearing.
Kathryn Johnson, 37, of Albion, was arrested April 16, charged with operating while intoxicated.
Stanton Abernathy, 34, of Fort Wayne, was arrested April 16, charged with possession of marijuana, hash oil or hash.
Jared Tanner, 26, of Fort Wayne, was arrested April 16, charged with two counts of invasion of privacy.
Robby Landis, 38, of Columbia City, was arrested April 16, charged with probation violation.
Nina Jacobs, 28, of Huntington, was arrested April 17, charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Dillon Stidham, 26, of Columbia City, was arrested April 17, charged with operating while intoxicated - second, disorderly conduct, and resisting law enforcement.
