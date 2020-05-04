WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
David M. Derheimer, 53, of Fort Wayne, was arrested April 28 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with carrying a handgun without a permit.
Joshua R. Mort, 23, of Pierceton, was arrested April 28 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with violation of suspended sentence.
Michael J. Tartaglia Jr., 36, of Churubusco, was arrested April 29 by the Churubusco Police Department, charged with probation violation.
Jamie A. Galbreath, 31, of Columbia City, was arrested April 29 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with driving while suspended — misdemeanor and possession of paraphernalia.
Gilbert W. Pavlovsky, 18, of Larwill, was arrested April 29 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with two counts of domestic battery, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
