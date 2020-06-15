WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Justin K. Blackwell, 30, of Columbia City, was arrested May 30, charged with domestic battery in the presence of a minor.
Sean T. Rodey, 30, of Columbia City, was arrested May 31 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with disorderly conduct.
Christopher T. Saylor, 19, of Fort Wayne, was arrested June 1 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with invasion of privacy.
John C. Miller, 32, of Shipshewana, was arrested June 1 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of methamphetamine, paraphernalia and refusal to identify self.
Christy S. Little, 42, of Warsaw, was arrested June 2, charged with possession of a legend drug and paraphernalia.
Joseph P. Brewer, 47, of Fort Wayne, was arrested June 2 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI endangering a person, OWI controlled substance, possession of marijuana and contempt of court.
Damiell S. Palmer, 31, of Fort Wayne, was arrested June 2, charged with operating while never licensed.
Darius D. Mitchell, 25, of Fort Wayne, was arrested June 2, charged with failure to appear.
Bobby L. Fuller, 56, of Columbia City, was arrested June 3, charged with false informing.
Patrick J. Schuchman, 22, of South Whitley, was arrested June 3 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with driving while suspended prior.
Gage L. Walker, 24, of Columbia City, was arrested June 3, charged with driving while suspended prior.
Nathaniel A. Carlson, 31, of South Whitley, was arrested June 3 by the South Whitley Police Department, charged with OWI endangering a person and OWI per se.
Rodney J. Johnson, 28, of Chicago, was arrested June 4, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Tara R. Bauer, 34, of Fort Wayne, was arrested June 4 by the Churubusco Police Department, charged with theft.
Zachary S. Gay, 34, of Fort Wayne, was arrested June 4 by the Churubusco Police Department, charged with theft.
Duncan R. Cochran, 20, of Columbia City, was arrested June 4 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Derrick S. Gasaway, 28, of Warsaw, was arrested June 4 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with strangulation, battery causing bodily injury and interfering with the reporting of a crime.
Connor R. Craft, 25, of Warsaw, was arrested June 4, charge not specified.
Deja L.R. Hides, 20, of Fort Wayne, was arrested June 5 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of marijuana.
Jorge Gaytan, 24, of Fort Wayne, was arrested June 5 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of marijuana.
Tami M. Zurzolo, 48, of Leesburg, was arrested June 6 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI controlled substance, OWI per se and possession of a controlled substance.
Benjamin A. Sery, 18, of North Manchester, was arrested June 6 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with leaving the scene of a property damage crash and criminal mischief.
Calin M. Manzarek, 24, of Columbia City, was arrested June 6 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with simple battery.
Heather L. Herron, 34, of Albion, was arrested June 7 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI second and OWI per se.
Christopher T. Saylor, 19, of Fort Wayne, was arrested June 7, charged with invasion of privacy and resisting law enforcement.
Simon M. Nderito, 26, of South Bend, was arrested June 7 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI, OWI per se and resisting law enforcement.
Dave Watt Jr., 33, of Fort Wayne, was arrested June 7 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana and driving while suspended prior.
Juan M. Juarez, 27, of Warsaw, was arrested June 8 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with violation of pretrial services.
Trey L. Wolfe, 20, of Columbia City, was arrested June 8 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Timothy J. Kyler, 64, of Columbia City, was arrested June 8 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with three counts of theft.
Solomon D. Barrera, 19, of Columbia City, was arrested June 8 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
James D. Miller, 19, of Fort Wayne, was arrested June 9 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI endangering a person, OWI per se controlled substance, possession of marijuana, carrying a handgun without a permit and dealing marijuana.
Maurice L. Fletcher, 18, of Chicago, was arrested June 9 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with operating while never licensed and possession of marijuana.
Josh E. Pence, 48, of Columbia City, was arrested June 9 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Sheldon A. Straessle, 21, of Roanoke, was arrested June 9 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI controlled substance and OWI per se controlled substance.
Shawn M. Swartout, 34, of Wolf Lake, was arrested June 10 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with domestic battery.
Cheryl C. Herendeen, 50, of Churubusco, was arrested June 10 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with check deception.
Russell Melton Jr., 46, of Roanoke, was arrested June 10 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of paraphernalia.
Travis D. Lepper, 28, of Fort Wayne, was arrested June 10 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, reckless driving and aggressive driving.
Nicholas D. Burford, 42, of Columbia City, was arrested June 10 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Toree F. Riddle, 33, of Fort Wayne, was arrested June 11 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of hypodermic needles and paraphernalia.
James F. Hill Jr., 39, of Columbia City, was arrested June 11 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to register as a sex/violent offender.
Antonio D. Lewis, 46, of Chicago, was arrested June 11 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with counterfeiting and conversion.
Robert E. Bemiller Jr., 37, of Edwardburg, Mich., was arrested June 12, charged with possession of a narcotic drug, hypodermic needles, marijuana and paraphernalia.
Leroy D. Graham, 41, of Fort Wayne, was arrested June 12 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with contempt of court.
Daniel R. Farmer, 37, of Pierceton, was arrested June 12 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with driving while suspended misdemeanor.
Frances L. White, 56, of Columbia City, was arrested June 12, charged with probation violation.
Nathaniel L. Runkle, 48, of Monroeville, was arrested June 12, charged with driving while suspended prior.
Brittney E. Clark, 31, of Columbia City, was arrested June 12 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with driving while suspended misdemeanor.
Tanner J. Larocque, 29, of Pierceton, was arrested June 13, charged with OWI endangering a person.
Lavern D. Mast, 20, of Shipshewana, was arrested June 13 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with minor in possession of alcohol.
Myron D. Fry, 18, of Topeka, was arrested June 13 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with minor in possession of alcohol.
Wesley D. Nisley, 20, of Topeka, was arrested June 13 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with minor in possession of alcohol.
Joshua L. Miller, 18, of Middlebury, was arrested June 13 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with minor in possession of alcohol.
Jared A. Petersheim, 18, of Millsburg, was arrested June 13 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with minor in possession of alcohol.
Daryl L. Yoder, 19, of Middlebury, was arrested June 13 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with minor in possession of alcohol.
Lynette R. Hoschstetler, 18, of Shipshewana, was arrested June 13 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with minor in possession of alcohol.
Kendra D. Slabaugh, 19, of Milford, was arrested June 13 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with minor in possession of alcohol.
Susan H. Schwartz, 19, of Shipshewana, was arrested June 13 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with minor in possession of alcohol.
Lavern A. Graber, 18, of Bremen, was arrested June 13 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with minor in possession of alcohol.
