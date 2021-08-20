WHITLEY COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the opening of a Reduced Conflict Intersection (RCI) in Coesse.
The RCI is located on U.S. 30 at the intersection with C.R. S 500 E and is scheduled to open on or after August 21.
Work continues in the area but motorists will use the newly-redesigned intersection during the final phase of construction. Work is expected to wrap up by the end of next week.
INDOT reminds drivers to slow down and use caution while driving in and around all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
Nationwide, statistics show a more than 50 percent decline in crashes where RCIs are installed. Fatal crashes decline by as much as 85 percent.
In June 2015, INDOT opened its first RCI at U.S. 41 and State Road 114 in Northwest Indiana. From 2008-2015, the intersection averaged four crashes a year with almost 40 percent of those reported as injury crashes, including one fatality. In the first year of operation for the RCI, the intersection experienced one minor crash, and no injuries or fatalities.
Motorists in Northeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via Facebook, Twitter: @INDOTNortheast, CARS 511 (indot.carsprogram.org) and the Mobile App.
