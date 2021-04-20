CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco High School's Business Professionals of America have national competition qualifiers after competing last month at the State Leadership Conference. This is the second year in a row the school will be represented nationally at this event.
Due to the COVID pandemic, the chapter competed virtually, earning awards from a variety of categories.
Placing first was Karsten Courtney in both SQL Database Programming and Phyton Programming. He will compete at nationals in both events as the top winner in the state. For placing so high, Courtney earned a $12,000 scholarship to Sullivan University in Louisville, Ky.
Also competing in the national competition will be Dawson Clark. He placed eighth in Business Management Concepts and ninth in Advanced Desktop Publishing.
Tyler Miller placed seventh in Database Applications and 10th in Integrated Office Applications at the state contest, and will compete in both again at the national competition. Miller was a national qualifier last year after placing first in Advanced Spreadsheet Applications in the state.
Advisor for the Churubusco Chapter of the BPA is Scott Truelove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.