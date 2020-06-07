CHURUBUSCO — Cole Hart was awarded with a $2,000 scholarship from the Alliance of Indiana Rural Water. The Alliance awards four scholarships yearly to a dependent child of an employee that is a member system. With numerous applications each year, competition is fierce.
Recipients are selected on the basis of the number, length of commitment and quality of leadership responsibilities in community and school activities, awards, honors, academic records, career goals and financial need. Cole is the son of Jeremy Hart, an employee of the Town of Churubusco — a member of the Alliance of Indiana Rural Water. Cole is a senior at Churubusco Jr./Sr. High School and plans to attend Purdue University or Rose-Hulman in the fall to study civil engineering.
The Alliance of Indiana Rural Water is a nonprofit membership association of more than 800 water and wastewater systems and related professionals. The Alliance provides training and onsite technical assistance on Safe Drinking Water Act compliance issues, public health protection (as it relates to drinking water), managerial issues, financial issues and operational issues to water and wastewater systems in Indiana that are under 10,000 in population. Training and on-site work is supported by federal contracts and grants that promote safe water for our communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.