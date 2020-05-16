CHURUBUSCO — Principal Matthew Whonstetler has released the following information regarding registration at Churubusco Elementary School for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.
Incoming Kindergarten students: Kindergarten screening has been postponed to a later date. If you have a child that will be attending Kindergarten at Churubusco Elementary School during the 2020-2021 school year, register your child at the school’s website https://www.sgcs.k12.in.us and find the link under News and Announcements. If you have a student already attending a SGCS school, you will need to sign in using your existing registration account. If you don’t have a registration account, you will need to create a new account. Once logged into your new account you will need to click the “New Student Registration 2020-2021” button to begin adding your child’s information. If you presently live outside of the district boundaries, school officials ask that you complete the registration process and contact Whonsetler at whonsetlerm@sgcs.k12.in.us for further information.
Returning Students: Registration is open for all returning CES Students. You will need to sign into your Powerschool account to register. The student’s primary contact will receive an email with detailed instructions regarding completing the registration.
New to the District: You will need to create a new account. Once logged into your new account you will need to click the “New Student Registration 2020-2021” button to begin adding your child’s information. If you live outside of the district boundaries, school officials ask that you complete the registration process and contact Whonsetler at whonsetlerm@sgcs.k12.in.us for further information.
For assistance with login information, please contact Mr. Uchtman at uchtmand@sgcs.k12.in.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.