CHURUBUSCO — As with many other school districts across the country, leaders at Smith-Green Community Schools have made the decision to postpone Churubusco High School’s graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020.
Dan Hile addressed the community earlier this month, announcing that the new graduation date is July 24 — about 1.5 months later than the original date.
“Thank you for your patience and understanding as we try to work through all of the changes that keep happening in light of the current situation surrounding COVID-19,” Hile said.
Hile had been waiting to make a decision on graduation until there was more guidance from the state, “to ensure that we can come up with a plan that will keep our community as safe as possible, while still allowing us to honor and celebrate our seniors in the best way we can,” he said.
Hile used Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Back on Track plan, as well as the Indiana Department of Education and local health departments to guide his decision.
By moving the ceremony to late July, Hile said, there will still be the possibility of having an in-person ceremony. He reviewed several scheduling conflicts, such as the 4-H Fairs and other events.
“In addition to a low amount of potential conflicts, that day is also several weeks after the anticipated Phase 5 day, as described in our governor’s plans,” Hile said. “This should allow for additional time if the phases are extended due to ongoing concerns with COVID-19.”
The event is slated for 7 p.m. in the gymnasium, but depending on how the next two months go, adjustments may need to be made.
“We’ve considered a variety of options that we could use in response to different scenarios, which could include holding the ceremony on the football field or perhaps limiting the number of guests,” Hile said.
Even then, it is still possible that an in-person event may be out of the question this year.
“If that were to happen, we’d still host a ceremony for seniors on that date, but it may need to be in a different format,” Hile said.
“Our goal will be to have an in-person, full ceremony if possible, as we all know the importance of this event to each one of our families and students.
“I certainly appreciate your understanding and support as we do our best to reschedule the event, celebrate our senior students and give them the recognition they have earned,” Hile said.
