CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco High School announced its valedictorian and salutatorian this week.
Kaylee Simmons is this year’s Valedictorian for the Class of 2020.
She was selected to the Northeast Corner Conference All-Academic team, was president of Student Council, was a member of Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, vice president of National Honor Society and was in Whitley County Youth Leadership.
Simmons is the daughter of Mark and Shelly Diehl, and Neil and Kristie Simmons. She plans to attend Butler University majoring in health science.
Cole Hart is this year’s Salutatorian for the Class of 2020.
He was Churubusco High School’s president of the National Honor Society.
Hart, son of Deena and Jeremy Hart, plans to attend Purdue University-West Lafayette majoring in civil engineering.
