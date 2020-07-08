ALBION — The Noble County Extension Homemaker Scholarship Committee, chaired by Jo Atz, has announced the selection of four students to receive $500 scholarships.
The winners are:
• Madeleine Dreibelbis, daughter of Amy and Brent Dreibelbis of Ligonier. Madeleine is a graduate of Churubusco High School and plans to attend Purdue University in West Lafayette to study pharmacy. She hopes to “work in a hospital with a focus on elderly care.”
• Skyler Hawk, daughter Kevin and Tracy Hawk of Topeka. Skyler is a graduate of Westview High School, and plans to attend Purdue University-Fort Wayne. She shared hoping to “become an acute care speech pathologist and work in a large hospital right after graduating.”
• Rachael Rogers, daughter of Richard and Renee Rogers of Kendallville. Rachael is a graduate of East Noble High School and plans to attend Lincoln Land Community College in Illinois for a degree in agriculture. Rachael’s career goal is to “work in a veterinary office specifically working with large animals.”
• Isaac Coats, son of Andres and Vicki Coats of Wawaka. Isaac is a graduate of West Noble High School and plans to attend Anderson University to major in finance and business. He hopes to “provide investing services to people to allow them to retire comfortably and safely.”
Honorable mention goes out to Jordan Winebrenner for being the 2020 alternate.
Other scholarship committee members are: Sharon Cripe, Margaret Menges, Karen Branham, Nancy Van Gessel, Ina Moore, Ellen Campbell, Diane Boesenberg and Donna Landis.
The proceeds that fund the scholarships come from philanthropic projects such as the annual Festival of Cookies, Candy and Crafts and the Bake-A-Rama auction at Ladies’ Day at the Fair.
To support their efforts, mark your calendars and attend the Festival of Cookies, Candy, and Crafts from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, at the Office Complex South, Albion.
The other annual philanthropic project for the extension homemakers will not be held this year in July.
