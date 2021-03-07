WHITLEY COUNTY — Spring is a time of renewal, growth and looking forward. For high school seniors, it means graduation and final goodbyes. It also means the April 15 deadline to apply for scholarships through the Community Foundation of Whitley County is quickly approaching. Students are encouraged to submit applications early.
“This spring we anticipate awarding more than 80 scholarships to over 150 Whitley County students,” said September McConnell, Foundation executive director. “The total amount distributed will be approximately $300,000.”
According to McConnell, each scholarship has its own criteria. For some it is academic success, for others it could be athletic performance and for others, it could be the weight of an essay or financial need. The criteria for scholarships is determined by the individuals and groups that set up and fund the scholarships.
Whether a student is pursuing a two- or four-year college degree, earning a scholarship can help offset some of the costs. In addition, returning adults who are interested in pursuing a certificate or trade also have options for scholarships through the Foundation.
“We offer scholarships for traditional fields of study like nursing, education and engineering, but we also have scholarships for agriculture, automotive, art, skilled trades — the list is endless,” said McConnell.
There are also new scholarships for 2021. The Jim Heiselmann Scholarship is for a Churubusco High School student pursuing a degree in the medical field. The Mark Gradeless Memorial Welding Scholarship, which is open to high school graduates as well as adults, is for students wishing to pursue a welding certificate through Ivy Tech Community College.
“We know for many, a scholarship can open the door to educational and employment opportunities that may have been beyond their reach,” said McConnell. “We are fortunate to live in a community that has established a wide range of scholarships which will benefit numerous students as they pursue their dream of a trade or college degree.”
A complete list of scholarships, criteria for submission and the application can be found on the Foundation’s website at www.cfwhitley.org. Questions about the process or application may be sent to carolwccf@gmail.com or by calling 260-244-5224.
