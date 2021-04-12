CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco High School announced the Class of 2021’s valedictorian and salutatorian, as well as the class’ top 10 students.
Emily Li is valedictorian. She is the daughter of Yang and Rose Li, and plans to attend the University of Michigan, majoring in psychology and minoring in English.
Samantha VanEvery is the daughter of Gabe and Christina VanEvery. She plans to attend Trine University and major in biomedical engineering, pre-physician assistant studies and Spanish.
Other members of Churubusco’s top 10 are Kyle Brandt, Molly Geiger, Mariah Hosted, Samuel Huelsenbeck, Lyndsey Ketterling, Caitlin Krider, Megan Young and Audrey Zeigler.
