WHITLEY COUNTY — The Community Foundation of Whitley County recently announced the opportunity for Whitley County high school seniors to apply for the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship. The Foundation is honored to once again participate in the LECS program funded by the Lilly Endowment, which will provide a deserving student from our community with the opportunity to attend four years of college tuition free.
Created by Lilly Endowment to help raise Indiana’s level of educational attainment, the program was first introduced in 1998. The primary purposes of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program are to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and
with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve
the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state. Since the inception, 39 Whitley County students have received the prestigious award.
From the applications received, the Community Foundation of Whitley County’s Scholarship Committee will nominate one student to receive the scholarship in the spring. The Community Foundation administers the program locally in coordination with Independent Colleges of Indiana.
The 2021 Lilly Community Scholarship will provide full tuition, required fees and an annual stipend of up to $900 for required books and equipment for four years of full-time undergraduate study leading to a baccalaureate degree at an accredited college or university in Indiana. Graduating seniors who are residents of Whitley County are encouraged to apply. The deadline for submission is Friday, Sept. 11.
Applications can be found on the Foundation’s website at www.cfwhitley.org.
All applicants must be expected to graduate by the end of June 2021 with a diploma from an accredited Indiana high school and have been accepted to pursue a full-time baccalaureate course of study in the fall of 2021 at an accredited public or private college or university in Indiana.
Questions should be directed to Carol Flowers, administrative coordinator, at 260-244-5224.
