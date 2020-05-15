Pool opening planned for June 14
COLUMBIA CITY — The Russel and Evelyn Fahl Aquatics Center will open June 14 with special restrictions.
The maximum capacity will be 50%, about 250 people, through July 4.
“We strongly encourage social distancing outside the pool area,” a Facebook post read. The post stated that the decision is subject to change per the Governor’s order.
CCHS graduation moved to July
COLUMBIA CITY — Columbia City High School’s graduation for the Class of 2020 has been moved to the end of July in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The graduation — the last ceremony at the current Columbia City High School building — will be held July 24 at 6 p.m. at the school.
Admittance will be by ticket only, with a significantly reduced number of tickets allowed per family. A final decision on the number of attendees will be made in late June.
Reunion rescheduled due to COVID-19
COLUMBIA CITY — Due to the COVID situation, the Columbia City Joint High School Class of 1975 reunion has been rescheduled for July 10, 2021 at Eagle Glen. All classmates are encouraged to update their contact information at cchsaa.org or on Facebook at CCJHS 75. Classmates are encouraged to reach out to others with the information.
