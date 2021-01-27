COLUMBIA CITY — It was a night of recognition — a meeting to pay tribute to different people and their contributions to Whitley County Consolidated Schools. This took place during last week’s meeting of the school board of trustees.
Among those to be recognized was Patricia O’Connor, who is retiring from her position as school superintendent after more than 11 years in service to the school district.
She was presented the Circle of Corydon Award by State Sen. Andy Zay. The award was created by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and is given to Hoosiers who have made a significant contribution to the state and its communities through service to others.
O’Connor expressed heartfelt gratitude after being presented the award.
“I’m deeply humbled and honored to accept this,” O’Connor said. “This is the absolute pinnacle of my career.”
She was given a standing ovation from all in attendance, each thanking her for her many contributions to the school district.
Also during the meeting, a tribute was made to honor the recently passed Dale Pence.
Pence was recognized as a “great friend” to WCCS. He was originally hired by E.E. Glenn to work at Columbia City Elementary School, where he worked for 13 years. He was promoted by Ralph Bailey, spending most of his time as the assistant principal at CCJHS for 17 years.
Administrators at the meeting described Pence as a “highly regarded educator in this community,” adding his contributions to the school and area were significant.
Also recognized at the meeting was Deborah Hiss, who recently ended her term as a school board member.
In her 22 years of service to WCCS, she served as PTO president at Coesse, as an active member of the show choir parent group and served 16 years as a school board member.
Each were thanked by all the school board members for their contributions to the community.
