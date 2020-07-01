CHURUBUSCO—Students of Smith-Green Community Schools will return to the classroom this fall.
“At this time, I fully anticipate that we will be back in school in August. That we will be in-person in August,” SGCS Superintendent Dr. Dan Hile said at the June 15 meeting of the district’s board.
He noted that there will be exceptions to the in-person instruction on a case-by-case basis.
During a COVID-19 update, Hile informed the board that SGCS has assembled a team to consider recommendations from the state department of education and local health officials to determine how the district will proceed.
“It’s still very much more of a recommendation standpoint, very much over local control—which is a good and a bad thing,” he said. “We do have a Smith-Green team that’s going to start meeting this week… as we start putting together our local plans, now that we are starting to receive some guidance.
“We’re going to start working as a team on those things, considering all the different avenues.”
Hile said that he will be meeting with local health professionals to receive feedback on the COVID-19 situation within the district.
“I’m really looking forward to that, I think that’s going to be really helpful,” he said.
The team’s determinations will be presented at a later board meeting.
In other news, the school board:
Renewed and extended two-year contracts for Luke Cooper, CES assistant principal, Jim Folland, CJSHS principal, and Matt Whonsetler, CES principal;
Hired Jared Miller as CJSHS assistant principal;
Approved a technology purchase through the Common School Loan of $101,253.37;
Approved a $101,600 quote from Tile Interiors, Inc. for carpeting in four CES classrooms, two CJSHS classrooms and CJSHS hallways.
Due to restrictions in place for public health during the COVID-19 pandemic, SGCS board meetings are closed to public attendance but are live streamed on YouTube. Public comments may be submitted via email to Hile at hiled@sgcs.k12.in.us by 6 p.m. the evening of the meeting.
