CHURUBUSCO — A new school bus, a renewed school resource officer contract and advertising next year’s budget all received unanimous approval at this month’s Smith-Green Community Schools Board of Education meeting.
District Superintendent Dan Hile presented the resource officer agreement, nothing that he recently met with Town Marshal Dustin Papenbrock to discuss the position.
“There are a few things I think in the future that we may continue to adjust and work together,” Hile said, “but ultimately the agreement hasn’t changed much other than updating a few of the job responsibilities and then obviously the fees just to match the current pay rates from the town.
“I want to thank the town again for always working with us on this. We’re very blessed to have a town police department that supports us in this way and helps us keep our campus safe through this program.”
Business Manager Jodi Royer asked the board for formal permission to advertise next year’s budget, eventually receiving unanimous approval to advertise. The board previously discussed the proposed budget in a work session, and will hold a public hearing following the budget’s advertisement.
Royer said that her proposal overestimates costs and underestimates revenue.
“We’re advised to do that by the state — we’re advised to by [the Department of Local Government Finance],” she said, “to protect any monies — we don’t want to lose any money.
“Once a lot of the unknowns come in … the budget will then work itself out. DLGF will give us the amount that we’re actually allowed to spend. It will be nowhere near what I’ve projected.”
Royer said that she included details of her calculations in the packet given to the board.
That packet also included a breakdown of the advertised tax rates vs actual tax rates.
“In 2020, we advertised $1.83, and we actually were approved at $1.16…” she said, “just to show you that we really do advertise much higher rates than what we approve.”
Regarding the district’s referendum fund, Royer said that they are “still using it today for what we said we were going to use it for.”
The fund pays for six elementary teachers, one in each grade, as well as the elementary science, high ability (partially funded by a grant), and special education preschool (half funded by the district’s education fund) positions, five full-time instructional assistants, the elementary assistant principal, and the Impact program.
Royer projects 2021 expenditures of $1,032,865 (inflated), and requested to advertise a budget of $1,087,000.
After several minutes of discussion on the particulars of the proposed budget, the board voted 5-0 to permit Royer to advertise it.
The board also voted 5-0 to spend $111,991.07 on a new, 81-passenger bus. The winning bid was for a Thomas bus from Kerlin Bus Sales and Leasing, Inc.
According to Royer, Thomas is the only bus manufacturer that makes 81-passenger buses that are legal to drive in Indiana. Other manufacturers’ buses, she said, are too long.
In response to a question from board member Luke Gross, Royer noted that the previous bus cost about $100,000.
“Wayne [Krider]... did add some warranties that were a little bit expensive, but he seemed confident that they’ll pay for themselves,” she added.
Royer noted that the district purchased two activities buses in spring 2020, and next year they plan to purchase a special education bus and another full-sized bus next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.