CHURUBUSCO — The Smith-Green Community Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a resolution opposing two bills to expand school choice options currently moving through the Indiana General Assembly.
Authored by House Education Committee Chair Bob Behning (R-Indianapolis), House Bill 1005 will establish what the bill calls the Indiana education scholarship account program, according to the General Assembly’s website.
This program allows eligible students, defined as those with a disability who require special education, those with a parent who is on active duty in the military or national guard, or those in foster care “or otherwise under care and supervision of the department of child services,” to create and receive funds from an educational scholarship account. Funds from the account would need to be spent on eligible purchases, such as tuition for an accredited nonpublic school, or other education-related expenses.
Senate Bill 412 is HB 1005’s companion bill in the Indiana Senate.
Superintendent Daniel Hile presented the resolution, and his rationale for supporting it.
“In its current form, [HB1005] will do two main things that we see as harmful to public schools,” Hile said. “First off, it will expand the voucher program. In so doing, it will not only raise the number of participants by removing the income requirements, it will also make a lot more people eligible.”
Hile said that the voucher program started as a benefit to lower-income families, but HB 1005 and SB 412 will allow higher-earning families to participate. The bills will also remove the sliding scale that reduced the voucher amount for families who make more, Hile said, allowing higher-income families to receive the full voucher amount.
“How this affects us is, every dollar that comes out of the K-12 funding pot is a dollar that’s not available for public schools,” he said. “One of the biggest concerns that I have… is, as it stands at the moment, the voucher program has zero oversight, zero accountability. No audits, no nothing.
“It goes to those schools, and that’s it. We never see it again.”
Per the General Assembly’s website, HB 1005 states that the state treasurer, currently Kelly Mitchell, will oversee the program. The bill also creates an Indiana education scholarship account program advisory council “to provide guidance on the implementation of the program as well as to provide recommendation for program improvements to the treasurer of state and to the general assembly,” according to its digest on the Generally Assembly website.
Hile noted that SGCS’s books are audited at least every two years, and said that he welcomes that oversight.
Additionally, the bills will create what they call an education scholarship account, which Hile characterized as “a debit card with funds loaded on it” that parents can use for educational expenses.
“Again, currently there appears that there’s not going to be any oversight, any accountability over that money…” he said. “You can imagine the concerns that we have with that idea.”
One such concern, Hile said, is that parents would choose to homeschool for the fall semester, spend the funds, and then decide for whatever reason that they wanted to re-enroll their child at SGCS.
“We won’t get any money; they’ve already spent the money, and right now there is no vehicle to reboot that money,” Hile said.
Hile acknowledged that HB 1005 has already passed the Indiana house (61 yea, 38 nay, one excused), and, while it appears to have less support in the senate, is likely to become law. But, he noted that there is still time to effect change.
“If nothing else, I would at least like to see the accountability piece,” he said.
The resolution received unanimous approval from the board with no discussion.
The board also:
Approved an update to the language of the transportation handbook, including language prohibiting the use of cell phones as GPS units;
Received the 2020 year-end transfer report from Royer;
Approved the purchase of a special education bus at a price of $128,163.57 from Kerlins Bus Sales and Leasing, Inc.;
And approved renewing the district’s contract with Food2School Corp.
