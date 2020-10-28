INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Agriculture announced Samantha (Sam) Miller as the new Indiana FFA Director.
Miller previously served as the assistant FFA director for nearly three years.
“Sam has been a true asset and shining light to the Indiana FFA Association for many years, it was only fitting for her to fulfill this role,” said Bruce Kettler, Indiana State Department of Agriculture director. “She has extensive knowledge and background in FFA and agricultural education. We are excited to see the association thrive under her leadership.”
The Indiana FFA Association has 214 chapters serving over 12,500 Indiana FFA members.
In this new role, Miller will oversee the Indiana FFA Pavilion at the Indiana State Fair, coordinate the completion of strategic plan initiatives, lead the Indiana FFA Association Board of Trustees and help with leadership training for the Indiana State FFA officers. She will also manage a team of three FFA and ag education employees within ISDA.
“I am so excited for this elevated role within the Indiana FFA Association,” said Miller. “The former director and my friend, Rob Hays, had a true passion for agricultural education, Indiana FFA and great plans for the association; I hope to uphold his legacy.”
Miller is a member of the Indiana AgriInstitute Ag Leadership Program Class 19. She is also a member of the National Association of Supervisors Agricultural Education, sits on the Public Policy Committee for the National Association of Agricultural Educators and is a member of the Agri-Science committee for the National FFA Organization.
Before serving with the Indiana FFA Association, Miller was an FFA advisor and agriculture education teacher at Hamilton Southeastern Schools in Hamilton County.
