COLUMBIA CITY — A bid was approved to replace the windows at two schools during last week’s meeting of the Whitley County Consolidated School Board of Trustees.
The bid was approved to Architectural Glass & Aluminum LLC at a cost of $568,670, which would cover the windows at both Little Turtle and Northern Heights elementary schools.
Business Manager Todd Fleetwood shared that the project was highlighted in a study completed in 2014 by the Skillman group, which pointed out the need to replace them. He said it was also included in the Multi-Year Facility Funding Plan, which was approved by the board in 2019. That year, they also sold the bonds that would fund the project.
The project will start in the summer and is set to be completed before school in August.
During the meeting, the school board also reviewed an addendum to an inter-local agreement that was drawn between the school and the city. It includes the transfer of the property on Whitley Street, where the 1958 Columbia City High School had been located, to the city for park use. The city would in turn agree to extend a walking trail to the new high school, located off of SR 9.
The addendum was asked for by the city to extend the time until the property will be transferred over.
“We’ve agreed starting May 1 and the city will cover all expenses related to property including insurance, liability, maintenance, etc.,” said Fleetwood. He added the property will be transferred formally at a later date.
The school board asked Fleetwood when the city would be working on the trail. Fleetwood said he couldn’t say for certain, but believed they were working to determine how best to cross the railroad.
“I am confident they have full intentions to complete that work,” he said. In turn, the school board requested for an update from the city and what its action plan was.
Superintendent Dr. Laura McDermott shared that the school had received a grant from the Don Wood Foundation in the amount of $49,000. She said this money would go toward equipment upgrades for the Project Lead the Way program and to expand the manufacturing coursework.
During the meeting, the school board also viewed video clips entitled “The American Dream” which were created to discuss the evolution of the high school and process to getting a new one. It features commentary from alumni, school and local leaders who talked about the community, the school district, memories from the old high school and featured video of the new high school interior.
