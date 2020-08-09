CHURUBUSCO—The Smith-Green Community Schools Board of Education met this month with the opportunity for a public audience for the first time since March.
While no members of the public attended the meeting, it was a step back toward normal operations for a district that looks to return to in-person instruction Aug. 12.
Superintendent Dr. Dan Hile said that about 95 students were signed up for virtual learning as of Aug. 3, with a deadline of Aug. 5 for additional students to opt in. Documents breaking down how virtual learning will differ from in-person learning may be found on the district’s website.
“We’re excited to be back in school very, very soon,” he said.
In a video posted to the district’s Facebook page, Hile addressed some concerns about Governor Eric Holcomb’s executive order regarding masks.
“Most notably, it requires that masks be worn in classrooms if students are not able to be seated at least three feet apart and are all facing the same direction,” Hile said. “If students are not able to face the same direction, then the minimum distance to remove masks becomes six feet.
“Most of our classrooms will be able to meet the three-foot spacing and directional requirements, meaning that in many classes, students may not be required to wear masks once they are seated.”
Hile said that teachers may also give students intermittent mask breaks as appropriate.
Per the district’s reopening plans, masks will be required for everyone while on school buses or in common spaces, including hallways.
Hile noted that this guidance is subject to change as the semester progresses.
The board’s brief Aug. 3 meeting was live streamed on YouTube as well, a practice the board adopted earlier this year when the COVID-19 pandemic forced changes to public gatherings.
The board’s agenda — available online at sgcs.k12.in.us — listed business consisting of:
• Review of the district’s nonresident transfer date
• Considering a recommendation regarding the non-certified salary schedule
• Review and approval of the certified staff handbook
• Several personnel items
• Re-approval of the district’s Teacher Appreciation Grant policy.
Hile recommended leaving the nonresident transfer date at Feb. 1, which was established in 2017.
“This Feb. 1 date that we established a couple years ago allows us to continue accepting nonresident transfer students, which in turn generates more revenue for the school district,” Hile said.
Regarding the non-certified staff salary schedule, Business Manager Jodi Royer used cost of living indexes for the past two years to update starting pay rates for the district.
“We felt that at some of these [pay rates] were starting to become noncompetitive and wanted to bring those up,” Hile said.
“And then we did some realigning as far as the percentages as far as they went across the chart,” he continued. “… we really wanted some consistency. Now, each step from column one, two, three and so on, is a 3 percent increase regardless of the position all the way, to keep it much more consistent.”
All changes passed 3-1-0, with Nick Uecker abstaining. The changes are effective as of July 1, 2020.
The board also approved changes to the certified staff handbook, including removing language tying student testing to teacher/administrator performance reviews and a section making it clear that teachers are empowered to contact local law enforcement if they feel that is appropriate.
No changes were recommended to the district’s Teacher Appreciation Grant policy. The grant provides a cash stipend to licensed teachers who earn “highly effective” or “effective” ratings during their annual performance reviews.
“As defined by law, a teacher that receives a highly effective rating is required by law to receive a stipend that is 25 percent more than the stipend of teachers that receive an effective rating,” Hile said, referring to language in the policy.
Additionally, the board approved a resolution stating that the district will follow new law to provide correct amount of paid leave if staffer quarantined due to COVID-19.
This resolution expires at the end of 2020, when the law expires, but may be extended if needed.
In response to a question from board member Luke Gross, Hile said that the policy affects employees who fall ill.
“If an employee is quarantined out of caution, they will continue to work from home,” he said, noting that the matter had been discussed with the teachers’ association.
Under the policy, employees get 14 days of paid leave before they have to use their sick days if they are out due to COVID-19.
“I think the full law specifically states that this has to be used first … to safeguard our employees,” Hile said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.