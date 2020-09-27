SOUTH WHITLEY — Whitko FFA traveled to Tri-County High School last weekend to compete in its Meats and Livestock Skillathon CDE. I
n meats judging, contestants had to identify 25 retail meat cuts and place six meat retail classes. They took a meats exam and did a meat formulation problem.
In livestock Skillathon they identified breeds of livestock, feedstuffs and tools. They also identified 10 retail meat cuts and took an industry exam and quality assurance test. They also placed meats and hay placing classes.
Whitko FFA won the Meats Invitational and had five of the top 10 individuals. Jordan Leininger was high individual, Hailey Arnold was fourth overall, Maggie Wolf was fifth overall, Kaity Sharp was sixth overall and Robert Werstler was ninth. This team will now prepare for the upcoming State Meats CDE this upcoming weekend.
Whitko FFA also won the livestock Skillathon competition. Jordan Leininger tied for first place overall and Hailey Arnold was fifth. This team is preparing for state competition in mid October.
The team is coached by Roger K. Carr.
