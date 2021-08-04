ALBION — To compete at a national level is a high honor. To win is even more so. Two local siblings represented the area well, earning top awards at the National Junior Shorthorn Show and Youth Conference.
It took place in Louisville, Ky. in June and saw 452 young exhibitors from 28 states compete. The purpose of the program, as described by the organization, is to “strengthen their (juniors) professional skills and gain industry leading knowledge.” This year marked the 53rd event hosted by the American Junior Shorthorn Association.
Warner and Delaney Ott are the children of Mike and Jenna Ott. They live in Albion but both are students at Churubusco Jr./Sr. High School.
While at the conference Delaney, a seventh grader, exhibited the Champion Purebred Shorthorn Market Steer. She was named the top out of 44 steers shown in her category.
Warner, a sophomore, exhibited the Reserve Champion in the Division V Female in the Owned Purebred Female Show.
Competing at the national competition was a “nerve-wracking” experience, as Delaney recalled.
“But it was also super fun to meet people from all over the country,” she said. “I made friends with people from all over the U.S.”
Her brother Warner agreed that was one of his favorite things about showing.
“Competing at Jr. Nationals was an extraordinary experience and privilege,” Warner said. “The best part about showing was doing so well and meeting all sorts of new people.”
In total more than 800 cattle were shown at the event, and Delaney said she was happy with how she placed.
“I am super happy with how I placed, Grand Champion Purebred Market Steer, which means the best Purebred Shorthorn Steer in the country,” she said. “It is the best that you can hope for.”
Warner said overall he was pleased with the award he earned.
“I was extremely happy with where I placed except for in the grand drive,” he said. “I was hoping to at least make the top five but oh well. It turned out just like it was supposed to.”
Each competition has its own set of challenges. For the Ott’s the challenges this year presented were easily remedied.
“One of the challenges we had was the fan at our trailer kept coming unplugged at night and our calves were getting too hot, but we fixed the problem, and everything turned out fine,” Delaney said.
Even with the challenges showing has its benefits.
“The best part about showing, especially at a national level is hanging out with all of your friends and making new ones,” Delaney said.
Being able to compete is also thanks to the friends and family that make it possible. Warner offered a special thanks to Fred Ripberger who gave him his winning heifer, Rosie.
“Fred is a Shorthorn breeder from Illinois,” Warner said. “We wouldn’t have been able to do all of this without his support.”
