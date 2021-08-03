Glen and Helen Snapp, of Columbia City, are celebrating 70 years of marriage. The two will celebrate the occasion on Aug. 25 with a private family gathering. Joining them in celebrating the occasion is their children Janet and Steve Snapp.
Snapps celebrating 70 years of marriage
