COLUMBIA CITY — Fiber internet may be coming to Columbia City, as hinted during the Board of Works and Safety and Common Council meetings Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Mayor Ryan Daniel noted that he and some of the department heads have been in conversations with a fiber provider and intend to move forward with that company to provide faster internet to city residents.
What company that is has not been revealed as final details are still being ironed out, but the mayor anticipated more information to be revealed in the near future.
The city had previously been working with a different company to try to bring fiber, but at that time it would have only been offered to certain areas of the city. Mayor Daniel recalled that the council had decided at that time it would not have been fair to all members of the community. This time the intention is to be able to provide all city residents the fiber service.
“It’s really exciting to have a provider want to come to Columbia City,” the mayor said. “It will continue to really elevate our community.”
In other news, department heads provided their reports to the council, updating them on projects going on in the city.
Electric Department Superintendent Shawn Lickey reported the department would be moving forward on a north substation entry project. He said that a few months ago the Board of Works had approved the purchase of circuit breakers, and the next step is for a transfer switch which would be placed outside the substation. Lickey was waiting on bids for the project to return and approval would be reviewed at the next meeting of the Board of Works.
Fire Chief Tom LaRue made no qualms that around the country volunteerism was down, and Columbia City was no exception. The full time firefighters, he said, have been taking on quite a bit because of this. LaRue was given permission to refill the position of one of the firefighters who will be retiring in the next two weeks. Recently the fire department was using property to build a training building. He told the council the intention was to have the facility operational by the end of the year.
The Parks Department is expected to complete the construction of the new maintenance barn within the next few weeks, with asphalt to be completed in the fall. Superintendent Mark Green said the plan is to start putting a sewer line in from the office to the barn this week. He also announced the aquatics center will be open for two more weeks, closing the pool for the season after Labor Day weekend.
The town will be flushing fire hydrants this week and next in the evening. Additionally, it was noted that the city government buildings will be closed Labor Day.
The Board of Works meets at 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. The Common Council meeting follows on those days at 6 p.m. Residents can tune into the meetings those nights via a livestream of the Mayor Ryan L. Daniel Facebook page.
