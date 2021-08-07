COLUMBIA CITY — The commissioners agreed that action must continue on the new jail project.
This was discussed in the most recent meeting of the Whitley County Commissioners this week.
“The jail project needs to continue,” began Commissioner Chad Banks.
Commissioner George Schrumpf noted that several years ago the county had received a letter regarding overcrowding in the jail that need to be addressed.
Commissioner Banks shared that he recently spoke with the jail commander to get some insight on the overcrowding that has plagued not only Whitley County, but multiple other counties in the state.
It was years ago the state made the decision that inmates with a Level 6 felony or less would not be housed in a state correctional facility. This meant that these inmates would instead be housed at a local level.
For Whitley County, as Banks noted, currently 67 of the inmates in the jail are either sentenced or to be sentenced with a Level 6 felony, and it is the change from the state that makes up for part of the reason behind the overcrowding.
“Head count is high,” he said. “It is very overcrowded in our jail with no end in sight.”
For several months the commissioners have been working with other officials to find a solution to the problem. This has involved touring other correctional facilities and researching architectural firms to find the right design to meet Whitley County’s need.
Recently the county closed on a purchase agreement for new land in the city. This would house whatever option the county decides on for a new facility.
“There’s a lot happening behind the signs in conversations,” said Banks. “I would challenge us to start nailing down some meetings and nailing down a date where we can select an architecture firm and start looking at maybe an owner’s rep so we can keep moving forward.”
Commissioner Theresa Green agreed saying, “the jail project is necessary.”
She pointed out that as time goes on the cost of construction continues to rise, which is another reason to start pushing the project forward.
“We should decide sooner rather than later,” she said. “I think it is time we get this project moving.”
“I am willing to speak with anyone who wants to talk about the jail,” added Banks. “I think the problem is real and we can’t ignore it.”
Still, there are other projects in the works, one of which Green said she will take a personal interest in – getting fiber internet connection to county residents.
Funds have been sought by the county regarding this, as Green noted. These funds she said must be used for a specific purpose. Green said talks are happening with a potential company to make this project a reality.
“We need to make sure our community is ready and we don’t look back 20 years from now thinking we made a mistake,” she said, noting that this project must also happen in a timely fashion to keep technology and the county moving forward.
