The Columbia City Central Office of the Whitley County (Home) Telephone Company in 1908. It was located in the Rhodes Block over M. Strouse’s Clothing Store, at the corner of Van Buren and Chauncey streets.
in 1909 the company set up a more up-to-date switchboard in the Foust Block, east Van Buren Street, across the alley from where the DeMoney Funeral Home was located. This was used until the present building south of The Post & Mail Publishing Co., inc. Chauncey Street, was built about 1936.
In the picture, above, sitting at the long table is Ova Ball (Briggs), the Chief Operator. Her duties were many and variable including clerical work, etc. Working at the city switchboard was Susie Collar (Shriver), Josephine Trier (Bergman) and the third girl in the above photo is either Nevada Collar (Conkling) or Georgia Compton (De Vauls). Working at the farm board was Mable Pritchard (Guerling).
There seems to have been more lightning then. For the rural lines were plagued all summer with split poles and downed wires, along with sleet and ice in the winter. Rural lines were often out for days before trouble shooters could get around.
“Hello” girls worked regularly from 7 until 6, six days a week, with an hour off at noon. Relief operators worked noon and Sunday and at busy times when something special was going on in town such as elections, fires, celebrations, etc. One girl acted as night operator under normal times.
The night operator had many special chores, such as calling patrons in the morning or calling someone wanting to catch and early morning train. They got well acquainted the patrons and a popular operator often received gifts.
The girls earned around $5 a week, all take-home pay, as there were no deductions for tax, insurance, social security, etc. Most girls stayed home where they helped out for their keep; but if they didn’t have a home in town they paid about $3 a week for room and board. Everyone seemed content.
I promised that I would give this picture to your museum. This picture belonged to my sister, Josephine Fries (Bergman), now deceased.
