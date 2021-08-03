COLUMBIA CITY — Expect ticket costs to rise for Columbia City High School athletic events as announced in a recent press release from the school’s athletic office.
“Due to the ever-increasing costs for athletic departments, the NE8 Conference schools have voted to increase ticket prices for athletic contests to $6 per event starting with the 2021-22 school year,” it read.
This $6 cost is for admission to a single event. Student athletic passes for the entire school year will remain at $50. Additional pass charges will be $18 for the football pass, $35 for volleyball, $24 for girls soccer, $25 for boys soccer and express passes for 10 events will be $48.
Also beginning this upcoming school year event tickets can be purchased through a pre-pay event service. Those interested can go to https://sites.eventlink.com/s/columbiacity/purchase-tickets. All tickets purchased through this will come with a convenience fee. Those who use the EventLink app will have the option to purchase single game tickets or season passes.
Tickets will also be available for purchase via cash or credit at the door to athletic events.
