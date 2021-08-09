COLUMBIA CITY — A two vehicle crash forced U.S. 30 to close for a few hours Monday morning.
It occurred just after 10 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Ind. 205.
A semi-truck had stopped at the lighted crossing while traveling westbound on U.S. 30. The second vehicle, a truck pulling a trailer, was reported not to have seen that the vehicle had stopped and crashed into the stopped semi.
First responders reported it took some time to extract the person from the truck, who was taken from the scene with what was believed to be minor injuries. The driver of the semi reported no injuries.
It took a few hours for first responders to clean the scene and reopened U.S. 30 to traffic.
Helping respond to the scene was the Columbia City Police Department, Whitley County Sheriff's Department, Indiana State Police, EMS, several fire departments, Smith Bros. Towing and others.
