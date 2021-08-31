Churubusco Cross Country teams place fifth at Panther Invite
LAGRANGE — On Aug. 28 the Churubusco Cross Country team traveled to the Prairie Heights Panther Invitational.
In the end the team placed fifth as whole, earning 97 points. Leading the team was Wyatt Neireiter, who placed third. Also leading was Corre Belcher, who placed eighth.
Also placing in the meet were Dylan Stroder (25), Evan Palmer (26), Ethan Krider (36), Elijah Smith (42) and Ethan Palmer (43).
The Lady Eagles also competed at the meet, earning 83 points and the fifth place spot as well.
Clara Debolt led the girls, placing sixth, followed by Jorja Debolt, who finished in the 18th spot. Making solid showings were Jaelie Longardner, Eva Refeld and Amalia Bulmahn.
Whitko Cross Country makes showing at Northfield meet
WABASH — The Whitko Cross Country team traveled to Northfield High School Saturday, aug. 28.
With only two boys competing at the meet, the team did not received any points. Freshman Hank Yarger ran a time of 25:21, which earned him a 40th place finish. Sophomore Dominic Rush finished 42nd with a time of 26:24.
The Lady Wildcats placed fourth overall, with a team score of 83.
Leading the team was senior Kylie Fugett, with a time of 26:49 and an 18th place finish. Ella Yarger followed in 19th place with a time of 26:58.
Nadia Rhoades had a time of 27:59, earning her the 23rd spot. Ava Precour placed 31st with a time of 27:59. Laura Jackson placed 34th with a time of 31:47. Chloe Thompson placed 36th with a time of 33:58.
Wildcats Volleyball competes at Westview Invitational
TOPEKA — The Whitko Lady Wildcats Volleyball team traveled to Westview Saturday, Aug. 28.
There were a few teams to compete at the invitational. The girls first took on the host team. Whitko lost in its first set, 21-25, but rallied to take the next two sets, 25-22 and 16-14. Audra Brandenburg had four aces, 11 digs, five kills and three blocks. Reese Bradford set to day and racked up 16 assists and four digs. Katelyn Cripe added five kills and six digs.
Next up, the Lady Cats played an athletic South Bend Adams team where they lost in straight sets. Brooke Schroeder had seven digs, Reese Bradford had 10 assists, and Audra Brandenburg lead the team with 10 kills, seven digs, and two blocks.
In the third matchup, the Wildcats took on the Goshen Redhawks and lost in a very tight three set loss (23-25, 25-19, 11-15). Reese Bradford had 21 assists while Audra Brandenburg had five aces and 12 kills and three blocks. Jillian Culp added two blocks and one kill. Abbi Frank added seven kills and four digs.
In the cross-over match, Whitko took on Bethany Christian and lost in three close sets. (19-25, 25-19, 11-15) Audra Brandenburg lead the team with nine kills, Reese Bradford dished out 17 assists and had two aces, Brooke Schroeder scooped up nine digs and Abbi Frank had two aces.
The Lady Wildcats play again Sept. 2 against North Miami with the JV starting at 6 p.m. and the Varsity to follow.
CCHS JV Tennis takes home two wins at Norwell Invite
OSSIAN — The Columbia City High School tennis team competed at the Norwell Invite, in the end getting two wins in a loss against multiple schools.
The team won against Norwell, with a score of 3-2. Competing in No. 1 Singles was Sam Bechtold, with scores of 3-6 and 4-6. No. 2 Singles was Jacob Reiff, scoring 2-6 and 1-6. No. 3 Singles was Clay Ousley, scoring 6-2 and 6-3. No. 1 Doubles Nathan Hodges and Sam Eberly scores were 6-3 and 6-4. No. 2 Doubles Elijah Krider and Carmine Shoda scored 6-0 in both sets.
The team also took home a win against Bluffton, scoring 4-1. This time Nathan Hodges played in the No. 1 singles, earning a score of 8-2. Other scores were No. 2 Singles Jacob Reiff (8-6), No. 3 Singles Clay Ousley (7-8), No. 1 Doubles Sam Bechtold and Sam Eberly (8-1) and No. 2 Doubles Elijah Krider and Carmine Shoda (8-0).
The team fell to Huntington North with a score of 0-5. Playing in No. 1 Singles was Sam Eberly, with a score of 3-8. No. 2 Singles was Sam Bechtold, scoring 5-8. No. 3 Singles Bronson Anspach’s match saw a 0-8 score. No. 1 Doubles Nathan Hodges and Jacob Reiff score was 1-8. No. 2 Doubles Austin Shively and Cobe Crawford scored 4-8.
