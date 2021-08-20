CCHS boys tennis suffers loss to West Noble
COLUMBIA CITY — The Columbia City High School Eagle tennis team fought hard but ultimately fell to West Noble Thursday, Aug. 19.
Team scores were as follows:
- No. 1 Singles – Alexander Rongos (6-3,6-2)
- No. 2 Singles – Tobey Krider (5-7,5-7)
- No. 3 Singles – Noah Finefrock (4-6,2-6)
- No. 1 Doubles – Peyton Pope and Jaxon Crawford (3-6,3-6)
- No. 2 Doubles – Andrei Jordan and Nathan Hodges (1-6,1-6)
JV scores were:
- No. 1 Singles – Sam Eberly (8-1)
- No. 2 Singles – Sam Bechtold (8-0)
- No. 3 Singles – Elijah Krider (8-6)
- No. 4 Singles – Clay Ousley (8-0)
Lady Eagles volleyball takes down Lady Wildcats
COLUMBIA CITY — It was a close match but ultimately Columbia City came out on top in the volleyball match against the Whitko Wildcats Thursday, Aug. 19. The score was three for CCHS and two for Whitko.
Scores by round were:
- Match 1: 27 (Whitko) – 25 (CCHS)
- Match 2: 22 (Whitko) – 25 (CCHS)
- Match 3: 28 (Whitko) – 26 (CCHS)
- Match 4: 22 (Whitko) – 25 (CCHS)
- Match 5: 7 (Whitko) – 15 (CCHS)
Lady Eagles volleyball falls to Northrop
FORT WAYNE — Wednesday, Aug. 18 saw the Columbia City High School Lady Eagles volleyball team compete against Northrop. In the end, CCHS lost in two (11-25 and 18-25).
Varsity leaders were:
- Aces: Mollie McCoy (3)
- Kills: Kamryn Zent (8)
- Blocks: Molly Baker (3)
- Assists: Savanna Reed (20)
- Digs: Mollie McCoy (13)
JV leaders were:
- Aces: Hannah Quinn (3)
- Kills: Veda Null (3)
- Assists: Marissa Rhea (5)
- Digs: Hannah Quinn and Madelyn Hill (5)
Lady Eagles volleyball takes home win against North Side
FORT WAYNE — It was wins for both the varsity and junior varsity Columbia City teams in the match against North Side Aug. 17.
JV scores were 25-7 and 25-9 while the varsity wins were 25-10, 25-8 and 25-13.
Leaders in the JV match were Vanessa Frey with six aces, Taylor Bock with four kills and Marissa Rhea with five assists.
Varsity leaders were Mollie McCoy with five aces, Carlie Price with four kills, Molly Baker with two blocks and Savanna Reed with 11 assists.
Whitko volleyball takes down Lakeland Christian
SOUTH WHITLEY — The Lady Wildcat volleyball team took home the win, scoring three to zero against Lakeland Christian Academy Tuesday, Aug. 17.
The JV won in straight sets in the season opener. Emerson Harper led the way with seven kills, two aces, and eight digs. Hope Bradley dealt the ball tonight earning 11 assists. Allie Ridenour, as the team libero, was on top with 11 digs. Ella Walter came off the bench to add three aces.
Gwen Howard added two kills and two aces. Hannah Long had six digs and one ace. Kaylee Adkins had two aces, one kill and one dig. Alyson Tucker added two digs and one ace.
The Varsity team also won in straight sets going 25-10, 25-16, 25-15. Audra Brandenburg had a nice all around night six kills, three aces, and four blocks. Morgan Howard led the team with 11 kills. She also added two digs, one block and three aces. Abbi Frank also had a good start to the season earning four aces to lead the team. She also had seven kills, three digs and two blocks. Katelyn Cripe led the offense racking up 19 assists and three aces. She also led defensively with four digs. Madison Cripe added three aces, three digs and one assist. Reese Bradford had three aces and two digs. The Lady Wildcats had a well-rounded performance with Brooke Schroeder, Rachel Sands, Morgan Dyck, Graycee Sands, and Jillian Culp also adding to the statistical totals.
