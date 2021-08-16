INDIANAPOLIS — State Sen. Andy Zay, R-Huntington, has been named 2021 Legislator of the Year by the Indiana Bankers Association. He was presented with the award on Aug. 15 at the IBA’s annual convention in French Lick.
The Legislator of the Year award recognizes Sen. Zay for his stewardship of a strong banking environment in the Hoosier state. He serves as chair of the Insurance and Financial Institutions Committee, a position he was named to last year after serving as a committee member since his election in 2016. Through his committee role, Zay has been instrumental in ensuring that Indiana remains conducive to a vibrant banking industry. An example of his insightful leadership is his authoring of SEA 370, which clarifies and aligns state law with Indiana case law concerning the statute of limitations for actions upon contracts for the payment of money to include deposit accounts.
"Having a strong banking environment in our state ensures Hoosiers and businesses thrive," Zay said. "Banks are leaders in our community, and I am happy to support their vision for our communities in the state. I am honored to be named Legislator of the Year by the IBA, and I will continue to do what’s right for Hoosiers through my role as chair of the Insurance and Financial Institutions Committee."
Zay represents Senate District 17, encompassing Wabash County and portions of Grant, Huntington and Whitley counties. In addition to chairing the Insurance and Financial Institutions Committee, he is a member of the Commerce and Technology, Environmental Affairs and Utilities committees. Within the community, Zay has been active as a regional board member of Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana, as a supporter of the Parkview Family YMCA, and through various school and church development committees. He is a third-generation owner of Zay Leasing & Rentals Inc. in Huntington and a graduate of Indiana University.
Dax Denton, IBA senior vice president of government relations, said: "Sen. Zay is a true champion for our state and northeast Indiana. He is very passionate about his service to Indiana, and that shows through his tireless work ethic. We are fortunate to have him at the helm of the Insurance and Financial Institutions Committee leading the efforts to maintain a healthy business environment for all. The Indiana Bankers Association is pleased to name Sen. Zay as the 2021 IBA Legislator of the Year."
