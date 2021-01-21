ST. JOE — Scott D. Woods, 63 of St. Joe, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on July 8, 1957, in Auburn, Indiana, to Richard S. and Mildred L. (Giesinger) Woods.
Scott was a mechanic and worked for Cookies Auto Care in Spencerville.
He married Lauren Hulbert on April 25, 2019, in St. Joe and she survives.
Also surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer R. and Michael Parrish, of Auburn; and a son and daughter-in-law, Scott D. and Dora Woods II, of Middlebury; three grandchildren, Ethan Woods, Kirsten Parrish and Emma Woods; two brothers and their spouses, Tom A. and Laura Woods, of Orangeville, Indiana, and Eric E. and Kathy Woods, of St. Joe; and three sisters and their spouses, Mary K. and Rick Liberty, of Auburn, Penny L. and Dwight Liberty, of Sahuarita, Arizona, and Kelly A. and Darrin Solis, of Auburn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Richard S. Woods II; and a sister, Joyce A. Davis.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be given in Scott’s memory to Riley Hospital for Children or American Heart/American Stroke Association.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
