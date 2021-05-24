CHURUBUSCO — Good news for parents: most textbook rental fees at Churubusco Elementary School are going down for the 2021-2022 school year.
CES Principal Matt Whonsetler introduced the new fees at the May meeting of the Smith-Green Community Schools Board of Education.
Students in grades one through five will see a decrease in rental fees, with incoming second graders seeing the highest drop (down $25 from the 2020-2021 school year) and incoming first graders seeing the lowest total cost ($98).
Incoming kindergarteners will pay $9.90 more than this year’s class, a total of $130.05.
The board approved the new fee schedule.
Additionally, the board approved a technology purchase, renovations for a pair of CES bathrooms, and stipends for teachers.
Technology Director David Uchtman presented a proposal to the board for technology purchases through the Common School Loan, a program that allows public schools to apply for low-interest loans from the state.
The proposal, totalling $103,373, included:
300 new Chromebooks and licenses
50 extra Chromebook chargers
Four desktop computers
Six interactive projectors and compatible whiteboards
One Ubiquiti 10Gbps switch
100 HDMI cables for classroom projectors
The board approved the proposal with little discussion.
Also on the docket was a proposal presented by Superintendent Dan Hile to renovate the boys and girls restrooms near the art room in Churubusco Elementary School.
Shawnee Construction submitted the winning bid of $106,500.
“This restroom has been on our project list for awhile,” Hile said.
He noted that construction costs continue to rise, so this quote came in higher than other recent quotes.
CME Corporation also submitted a quote for $131,600.
The board approved the proposal to award Shawnee Construction the project.
Hile also presented a proposal to provide teachers with stipends “as an acknowledgement of the additional work and stress they have taken on” as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To get through it all, every one of our staff members hung in there, dug in, worked hard, did their best,” Hile said. “It was not easy.”
Per the proposal, SGCS will receive $297,360.08 through the federal ESSER II grant program. Hile recommended using a portion of those grant funds to provide eligible employees a $1,000 stipend. This includes both non-teaching staff and teachers.
“I want to be very clear — $1,000 in no way fairly compensates for everything that happened this year,” Hile said, “but I hope that our staff members feel appreciated and know that we are thinking of them and thanking them for their dedication.”
The board unanimously approved the proposal with no discussion.
The board’s next meeting will be June 21.
