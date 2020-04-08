INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Sheriff’s Association announced its 40th annual Indiana Sheriff’s Association Youth Leadership Camp will be held in two sections in June and July this summer.
The ISA is partnering with the Indiana Donor Network to celebrate the anniversary.
The Indiana Sheriffs’ Association Youth Leadership Camp is a program for boys and girls who are currently in the seventh or eighth grade of school and are interested in learning more about a possible career in law enforcement. The camp provides a very meaningful experience and relationship with other campers from throughout the state and sheriff officers who serve as counselors and instructors.
The first session will be held June 29-July 2 at Pine Creek Camp in Pine Village, serving the northern part of the state. Pine Village is located in Warren County.
The second session will be held July 7-9 at Waycross Episcopal Camp in Morgantown in Brown County.
Any boy or girl in the seventh or eighth grade interested in attending the camp should contact their local sheriff’s office or contact their school counselor for an application and additional information.
Noble County Sheriff Max Weber announced that arrangements can possibly be made to provide the camp registration fee through a local business or civic organization for anyone interested.
For more information, contact your local sheriff’s office or the Indiana Sheriff’s Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.