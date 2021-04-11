FORT WAYNE — An eight-run first inning surge left little doubt as Homestead topped Class 2A No. 3 Wapahani Saturday in high school baseball at Parkview Field.
It was scheduled to be a doubleheader, but afternoon rains washed away the second game.
Carter Mathison belted a two run homer, his sixth of the year, in the first inning to score Brennen Weigert to make it 2-0. The Spartans scored six runs before Wapahani recorded its first out — a margin that would preserve the win.
When the dust settled, Homestead bats scored eight runs on five hits and three errors in the frame. Twelve Spartans batted in the first.
“It was a great first inning,” Homestead coach Nick Byall said. “We always talk about putting pressure on the other team and putting the ball in play. It would have been nice to get a few more, but I’m happy we were able to hold the lead and stayed fairly sharp throughout.”
The Spartans added one more in the second to take a 9-0 lead. Wapahani added four in the fourth and one in the seventh.
Luke Palmer went 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Nick Hockemeyer was 2-for-4 with two RBI.
Jayden Lepper went 1-for-3 with two RBI.
Byall credits strong seniors.
“We have 12 seniors thats the most we’ve ever had. We had five or six in the lineup one some days (as sophomores.) They are some naturally talented guys. It’s a special group.”
For the day, It highlighted a nine hit attack that drove in 6 earned runs.
Kaleb Kolpien got the win allowing two hits and four runs while striking out 7 in 3-and-⅔ innings.
Byall says he was carefully watching pitches, or Kolpien would have gone longer.
“We are just trying to build our pitchers up. We’ve had seven games just in spring break. That’s eight games in two weeks. That’s why he came out,” he said.
He adds the Spartans still have some areas of emphasis.
“Not giving free bases. The runs they did get — those are the ones we need to clean up. Some walks, some plays we didn’t make. Giving them some extra bases, giving them extra outs — extending innings. It’s tough to win if you aren’t making routine plays.”
Homestead is now 5-2. The Spartans host Bellmont Thursday and are at Class 4A No. 7 Indianapolis Cathedral for a double-header on Saturday.
