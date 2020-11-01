FORT WAYNE — Homestead’s football team overcame a first-quarter deficit to take down Snider in sectional action last Friday, 28-10.
The Panthers took a 10-7 advantage in the first quarter after a 93-yard kickoff return by Snider, then a 25-yard field goal kick to make the score 10-0.
Homestead got on the board before the second quarter with a 16 yard pass from quarterback Evan Ormsby to Ethan Chambers.
Neither team scored for the rest of the half.
Homestead took control of the game in the second half, putting up two touchdowns in the third quarter and another in the fourth.
Nicholas Suddarth found the end zone after a 28-yard run in the third, followed by a nine-yard touchdown reception by Jared Kistler to make the third-quarter score 21-10.
Gage Sparrow caught a 12-yard touchdown pass in the fourth to make the final score 28-10.
The Spartans amassed 347 total offensive yards, including 239 in the air. Ormsby completed 18 of 24 pass attempts, giving up one interception.
Suddarth carried the ball 11 times for 57 yards and Ormsby had 10 carries for 27 yards.
Anderson caught seven passes for 113 yards and Chambers had five for 66 yards.
The Spartans improve to 9-1 and host Warsaw in the sectional title game this Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.