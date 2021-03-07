COLUMBIA CITY — The Homestead Spartans came out firing on all cylinders in Friday night’s semi-finals as they rolled to a 74-44 victory over South Side in Class 4A Sectional 6 action at Columbia City High School.
The Spartans wasted little time scoring as senior Luke Goode drained a deep three pointer, just 13 seconds into the game and the No. 1 ranked team in the state of Indiana was off and running.
“I was very pleased with the way we played, we came out strong,” said Homestead coach Chris Johnson. “We were shooting the ball extremely well, really moving the basketball at a high level and really guarding them defensively. We can really space teams out — that leaves the inside open, which is tough to guard and anytime we’re hot. If we can shoot like that, I like our chances on any given night.”
The Spartans’ first three scores were three pointers with senior Grant Simmons hitting two after the opening three by Goode.
Goode scored again on a layup underneath and Homestead went up 11-0, which precipitated an Archer timeout 1:57 into the game, but that did little to slow the offensive onslaught as Goode again hit his second three to put the Spartans up 14-0.
Juniors Fletcher Loyer and Andrew Leeper then score on consecutive possessions and it was 18-0 Spartans.
South Side finally broke into the scoring column four minutes into the game when junior Jerry Thomas scored in the paint — but that was all the Archers could muster the rest of the first quarter.
Homestead went on to add 10 more points with Goode garnering five points, Loyer and Kyron Kaopuiki scored baskets in the run as well, and the Spartans led 28-2 after one quarter.
South Side junior Ashton Johnson hit one of two at the free throw line to start the scoring in the second quarter, but that was quickly countered with another Homestead three point goal by senior Quinn Harmon.
Loyer, Kaleb Kolpien and Goode all scored inside for a quick 6-0 run by the Spartans which put them up 37-3.
Johnson got a three pointer from the wing to drop as the Archers got off the schneid and he added another three and a two pointer to account for all the South Side scoring in the second quarter.
Homestead’s final six points in the half came from Kolpein, Simmons and Kaopuiki as the Spartans went to the intermission leading 43-13 over the Archers.
Goode started the third quarter converting on a three point play, but South Side put together a quick run with senior Keith King drilling a three pointer and senior Austin Jordan hit two at the charity stripe.
Kolpein scored in the paint and Loyer went to the line and drained two free throws and the Spartans went up 50-18.
Johnson scored the next five points of the game for the Archers with a two and a three, respectively.
Leeper and Goode came right back with moves in the paint to score for Homestead.
Lamontrelle Manning got to the stripe for the Archers and hit one of two.
Loyer closed out the quarter with a three and a two pointer, as the Spartans rolled to a 59-24 lead after three quarters.
The two teams traded scores to begin the fourth quarter with Goode scoring a three pointer for the Spartans and Johnson scored in the paint for the Archers.
Homestead’s Loyer and South Side’s O’Marion Washington traded the next four scores respectively with one of Washington’s being a three pointer and the score was 66-31.
Johnson continued to have the hot hand for South Side as he scored on a jumper from the elbow but that was quickly countered by the Spartan’s Ifeanyi Ezeakudo draining a three pointer. That was followed by a Kaupuiki three for Homestead.
The Archers went on to score the next eight points with Washington making two three pointers and Johnson scoring on the baseline, then made another three to close out the scoring for the Archers.
Max Schiltz scored the final two points for the Spartans.
Luke Goode led all scorers in the game with 23 points and Fletcher Loyer added 17 points for the Spartans as they remained undefeated at 24-0 on the season.
South Side was led by Ashton Johnson with 22 points and O’Marion Washington 14 points as the Archers closed their season at 8-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.