INDIANAPOLIS — Another sporting event canceled.
This time it’s the Indiana Football Coaches Association North-South All-Star Football game that was set to be played on July 10 at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis.
Whiteland football coach and IFCA executive chairman Darrin Fisher confirmed the news Friday via email.
The IFCA sent an email to all participants on Thursday that read, “It is with great disappointment that the Indiana Football Coaches Association is announcing the cancellation of the 54th annual North/South All-Star Football game due to the current health crisis in our country.”
Five area players and one area coach were listed on the North roster.
East Noble players Bailey Parker and Alex Manns were named, as well as Knight assistant coach Ryan Robertson.
West Noble’s Josh Gross, DeKalb’s Tylar Pomeroy and Churubusco’s Jake Fulk were also listed for the North All-Stars.
All of the players and managers that were set to participate will receive a plaque that recognizes their selection to the team later this summer. Coaches will also receive a commemorative football.
The news of the game being canceled was disappointing for those involved.
“It was very disappointing but in circumstances like these it’s kind of best for everyone. I’m very blessed to be able to be one of the top athletes in Indiana to play in this game. But unfortunately, it’s what you have to do to keep everyone safe,” Gross, a Marian University signee said.
“First, it was a little bit of shock. A lot of us expected it and saw it coming. The initial thought was all disappointment. It was something you worked so hard for and you’re getting ready for,” Pomeroy, a University of Indianapolis commit, said. “At the end of the day, we all saw it coming, and it’s to keep everybody safe.”
For Parker, a Saint Francis signee, it was one last chance to play at quarterback. He’s playing defensive back full-time at the next level.
“It was really disappointing. I was really looking forward to playing one last game at quarterback, but sometimes it doesn’t always go your way. I just have to bounce back and start training and getting ready for the next level, focusing on playing defensive back.”
The North-South All-Star game is more than just the game. It’s a chance to connect with former opponents and future teammates who have committed to the same school. Also, be around the top talent in the state.
“It’s actually really humbling because just all of the work that I’ve put in for it. It was a goal of mine when I was in middle school when I first heard about the North-South All-Star game and reading about it,” Pomeroy said. “That’s what you work for, to be named the best of the best then to be able to go compete against them. It was something I was really looking forward to.”
It’s also another opportunity to play the game these guys love.
“I was looking forward to just playing football again,” Gross said. “I haven’t played since November. I miss it.”
Gross, Parker and Pomeroy have all continued to stay in shape and have been in contact with their respective colleges with workout plans and other things to work on before they get to campus in the fall. They also mentioned their coaches haven’t talked about how the coronavirus could impact next season.
