FORT WAYNE — The Columbia City Eagles won their regular season finale in dramatic fashion as Mason Baker hit a three point shot at the buzzer for a 57-56 victory over the Concordia Cadets on Friday night at the “Cage.”
The Cadets came out of the gates hot as they forced three Columbia City turnovers early and converted those into a 6-0 lead within the first minute and a half.
The Eagles struggled with 13 turnovers in the first half, but senior Greg Bolt hit a turnaround jumper from the blocks to get the visitors on the scoreboard.
Concordia senior Luke Speckhard countered on the other end from the elbow to extend the lead back to six points.
Seth Mills then got the next two baskets for the visitors with a three pointer and a free throw line jumper to close the gap to a point.
Sam Aumick hit a three point shot on the next possession for the Cadets, but Columbia City’s Jaxon Crawford and Brooks Longenbaugh finished off the first quarter with consecutive baskets underneath.
Concordia led 12-11 at the first quarter stop.
Concordia scored the first seven points of the second quarter as Joe Tapp drained a three pointer and then Luke Speckhard hit two at the free throw line and brother David Speckhard hit a layup in the paint as the home team went up 19-11.
Mills continued to have the hot hand as he drilled a long three pointer, but the Cadets were right back with Luke Spckhard hitting a three pointer and then Mills matched that with his third three pointer of the half as that was the first of an eight-point Columbia City run.
Crawford got to the charity stripe for two points and then Baker was next with his first three pointer of the night.
Johnson hit one of two free throws to break the Eagle run, but the visitors closed the half with a 12-1 run with Mills and Crawford converting on midrange jumper shots.
Columbia City led at the intermission, 26-23.
Physicality ruled the boards as Columbia City out rebounded Concordia 14-12 for the half as there were many battles underneath.
Ajani Washington got the scoring started in the second half a runner in the lane and then Longenbaugh countered for the Eagles with a jump hook shot in the paint.
Johnson tallied two for the Cadets and drew a foul but missed the free throw.
Columbia City responded with a 9-0 run with Elias Spellman finding the range from beyond the arc and added a basket in the paint as well.
Crawford and Mills converted in the Eagles’ scoring run with a basket apiece.
Washington broke through for the home team to put a stop to the Eagle point streak with two on a runner down the lane and Aumick added a free throw.
Spellman and Longenbaugh then scored on consecutive possessions for the Eagles and Speckhard pocketed a three pointer to end the quarter for Concordia.
Columbia City led at the end of the third by a score of 41-33.
Bolt converted in the paint for the Eagles to start the fourth quarter.
Tapp came back with a three point play for the home team and then Baker got to the free throw line and converted two charity tosses as Columbia City extended the lead to nine points.
Tapp came back from three point range to cut the lead to six points for the Cadets.
Andrew Hedrick got his first two points of the game on a fade away jumper and Washington came back with a basket in the middle for the home team.
Hedrick drained his second basket of the game shortly their after for the Eagles.
Tapp picked up a couple free throws and Johnson converted a three point play for the Cadets to cut the Columbia City lead to three points with 4:48 left in the game.
Baker then came back with a baseline floater for the visitors to push the lead to five points.
Washington drilled a three pointer as the lead was trimmed the deficit for Concordia and the score was 51-49 at that point.
After a Columbia City turnover, Speckhard tied the game with a free throw line jumper as Concordia had come back from an eleven point deficit.
Hedrick came back with 1 of 2 from the stripe to give the Eagles the lead back and Longenbaugh made two free throws as well to send the Eagles to a 54-51 lead.
Speckhard then hit a three ball to tie the game at 54.
The Concordia pressure forced the Eagles into a turnover and Washington scored on a breakaway layup to give the home team the lead at 56-54 which was their first lead since early in the first quarter.
The Eagles had 20 seconds to work with and navigated their way through the Concordia press into the front court, then a deflected pass ensued in a mad scramble with Hedrick diving on the floor to corral the loose ball, In the meantime, Columbia City coach Matt Schauss called a timeout with 3.3 seconds left.
Longenbaugh was the in-bounder next to the Columbia City bench. The Eagles set screens to get Hedrick open across the floor, but at the last instant Longenbaugh looked to his left and found Baker loose in the corner and threw it to him. It was a clean catch-and-shoot for the game winner as it was nothing but net as the buzzer sounded.
The Columbia City bench erupted in celebration as they won their last three games of the season going into this week’s sectional.
With the win, the Eagles ended up with a 10-12 record on the season and Concordia ended its season at 7-14.
The Eagles shot 22 of 44 from the field for the game, 6 of 19 beyond the arc, and 7 of 8 from the free throw line.
The Cadets shot 20 of 50 from the floor, 7 of 21 from three point range, and 9 of 14 from the line.
Columbia City outrebounded the Cadets 33-18 for the game.
Seth Mills for the Eagles and Luke Speckhard for the Cadets tied for a game high 15 points.
Mason Baker was also in double figures with 10 points for Columbia City.
Concordia placed three additional players in double figures as Ajani Washington had 14, Joe Tapp had 11, and Kameron Johnson tallied 10 points.
Concordia won the junior varsity contest 40-30 over Columbia City. Braden Hartman led the visitors with 15 points.
