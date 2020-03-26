CHURUBUSCO – The only thing the Churubusco boys basketball team can do now is wonder.
They can only wonder if they would have been a good enough matchup to beat Purdue-commit Caleb Furst and Blackhawk Christian in the first round of the Class 2A North Judson Regional.
They can only wonder if they would have brought home their first-ever regional championship, followed by their first-ever semi-state title.
They can only wonder if they would have been the ones to raise the big, state-shaped trophy on the floor of Bankers Life Fieldhouse in front of thousands of fans, friends and family.
Thursday afternoon the Indiana High School Athletic Association canceled the boys basketball state tournament, killing any dream of the Eagles’ postseason run ending in Indianapolis.
“I think one of the worst pains there is, is the unknown,” junior Jackson Paul said Saturday. “If you lose in regionals or if you lose wherever, you had that chance. The unknown of what was going to happen, I think that’s what hurts the most.”
“I just think we’re all in shock right now. I think deep down, we all knew this would happen. We were hoping it wouldn’t, but deep down we knew,” senior Hunter Perlich said Thursday.
Perlich was one of four seniors, including Gage Kelly, Noah Wolfe and Tim Knepple, who won’t get to play with their teammates one more time.
“Mostly hurt,” junior Landen Jordan said Thursday. “I speak for me and my teammates that all of the hard work that we put in since the summer almost feels like a waste.”
After the IHSAA postponed the tournament on March 13, a day after they said it would continue with limited spectators, the feeling of finishing the tournament became more unlikely as the days went on.
“I kind of felt it coming, just because everything has been getting canceled or postponed,” Jordan said.
All of the ‘Busco players were still training in some form in hopes the tourney would resume. The difficult part was finding a place to lift or get shots up.
“We wanted a chance at state and to get that taken away, it sucks,” Perlich said. “But I understand health is more important with everything going on right now.”
All of the Churubusco players felt like they had more left in the tank and were playing their best basketball of the season. They were also coming together as a team.
“I’ve had really good bonds with teams before, but this bond with this team was something I can’t even explain,” Paul said.
He said the bond became even stronger after the loss at Snider on Jan. 28, when the Eagles lost a 10-point lead in the last 50 seconds. Afterwards, Paul said the locker room was “heated.”
“We went into the locker room and I’d be lying if there wasn’t some yelling going on,” Paul said. “It was competitive. We all want to win. We all have the same goal here. Let’s figure out how we’re going to do that. Every once in awhile you have to get on somebody, but it was all for the best.”
Paul added that no one took it personal, but instead took the challenge and tried to get better.
From there, the Eagles went on to win 10 games in a row, share the NECC regular season title and win a sectional championship.
“When we think about it, I think we’re going to think about winning sectionals, winning conference and just the bond we had as a team,” Perlich said. “It’s going to suck for awhile, but I think we’re going to get over it.”
Paul said he plans on using the canceled tournament as motivation to come back next season and finish off what they started.
For now, they’ll just wonder what could have been.
